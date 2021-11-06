Finch, the review

Finch: Tom Hanks in a moment of the film

With the Finch’s review we come across, for the second time in two years, a project starring Tom Hanks that comes straight up Apple TV + and enriches the catalog with original productions. Although quotation marks are required for the term “original”, since both projects were born under the aegis of traditional studios (Sony for last year’s film, Universal for this), and then sold to the Apple platform in following the postponements related to the health emergency. A choice that also says a lot about how Hanks is perceived at the level of star power in today’s Hollywood system: once a guarantee of box office success (in the nineties almost all the films in which he was the protagonist grossed at least 100 million dollars in alone United States), is now considered an actor like many others, not strong enough in the media to ensure that viewers flock to it if it is not a title associated with a franchise or the like, and here we find him to be one of the faces of Apple TV +, for which it is also producing a miniseries on US military aviation during World War II.

Finch: Jeff in one scene

Finch is the story of the homonymous character, played by Tom Hanks: he is the last man left on Earth, or at least that’s what he thinks, given that a cataclysm has led to the extinction of mankind. Now dying, Finch builds a robot, named Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones, who plays the synthetic being through performance capture), programmed according to Asimovian principles, with the addition of a fourth rule: when Finch is gone, it will be up to the robot to take care of Goodyear, the dog of the protagonist. After an initial period of learning, Jeff is finally ready to go with Finch and Goodyear on a journey that should take them to a particularly meaningful place. During the journey, the frustrations of the robot’s creator emerge, who no longer has much time available, and the uncertainties of Jeff, not exactly sure that he is up to the task entrusted to him.

Science fiction on the road

Finch: a scene from the film

The film is the second feature film by Miguel Sapochnik, best known for his television directing, in particular several episodes of Game of Thrones (to him we owe The Battle of the Bastards, for which he won an Emmy and a DGA Award), and boasts the production signature of Robert Zemeckis, a long-time collaborator of Hanks. And the visual element of the project is remarkable, which stages a red-hot world devoid of people, where the component on the road it becomes oppressive rather than liberating, while adhering to an extremely classic narrative structure, devoid of great surprises. This especially weighs down the first part of the film, when the director and the writers lay the foundations for what is to come, in particular the characterization of Jeff who in the early stages is rather cloying, listing Asimov’s laws with a synthetic vocal timbre based on that. by Stephen Hawking.

Finch: Tom Hanks in one sequence

But then the journey begins, and with it the film acquires a vitality that acts as a counterpoint to the hostile and charred world that surrounds the protagonists, and Hanks is able to demonstrate, once again, how far he is able to push himself with the his performances based on a great inner goodness, driven by the love for a four-legged friend who easily steals the show from his human co-star. And then there is Jeff, whose evolution ultimately justifies the aforementioned irritating factor, since the physical and vocal work of Landry Jones, a young and increasingly rising promise (a few months before the release of the film won the Best Actor Award at Cannes for the strong Australian drama Nitram) and here grappling with a role that gradually unveils layers of humanity under an artificial rind. Up to a third act which, as is traditional in most of the films with Hanks, is well positioned to get straight to the heart, with an emotional sincerity that easily compensates for the writing platitudes that preceded it. And at that moment one wonders, net of the preferences of today’s public in terms of viewing in the hall or on the platform, if Universal would not have done better to be patient, because the catharsis on the big screen still makes a bad impression. Indeed, robotic figure.