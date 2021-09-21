Finch, the trailer for the Apple TV + movie starring Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is the last man left on Earth and begins a long and epic journey with a strong emotional impact

There are several films that see Tom Hanks protagonist in recent years. Not that the famous actor has ever taken long breaks from the set but in the last couple of years it’s easy to switch between trailers of his titles. This is the case of “Finch”, a film that Apple is preparing to launch on its platform.

The expected release date is November 5, 2021 and the expected trailer was released online. The original title of the film was "Bios" and the initial idea was to proceed regularly with a theatrical release. Universal Pictures, however, had to make two postponements, from April to August 2021, until the final acquisition with consequent digital launch. In addition to Tom Hanks, the other big name that characterizes the project is that of the director Miguel Sapochnik. His name is immediately linked to the film "Repo Men", 2010 film with Jude Law and Forest Whitaker. Over the years, however, he has been very active on television, directing several episodes of highly regarded shows. From "Fringe" to "Banshee", from "True Detective" to "Game of Thrones". As for the latter title, Sapochnik was placed at the helm of one of the most popular episodes of the show and, in general, of the history of modern TV. We talk about "The battle of the bastards". A real work in the work, able to overcome the Battle of Helm's Deep in "The Lord of the Rings – The two towers".

Finch, the plot



Tom Hanks turns 65: 20 films not to be missed. PHOTO After “Greyhound: The Invisible Enemy”, Apple bought a new project from Tom Hanks. This time the actor has stepped into the shoes of a scientist, Finch precisely. This is the last man left on Earth. Our world has been self-destructing rapidly and is now also losing the last of mankind. Until, in fact, he is about to die. He knows it well and decides to build a robot so as not to leave his dog alone. This was her salvation and now she intends to return the favor. The man succeeds in his enterprise and the three begin an epic journey across the country. Finch works hard to make the robot as human as possible. At the same time, however, there is work to be done on the dog, who does not seem to appreciate the idea of ​​this intruder in the group.