Finch: The trailer for the sci-fi film with Tom Hanks on Apple TV +

In the world of cinema, Tom Hanks is synonymous with guarantee. The American actor, nominated several times for the Oscars and winner of two statuettes, is one of the best known and most loved faces on the big screen. The first trailer from Finch, sci-fi film directed by Miguel Sapochnik, seems to confirm the theory that everything Hanks touches suddenly turns gold. From the first scenes shown it is evident how Finch can become a successful film ready to excite young and old.

Finch is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a solar storm has radically changed the earth. The protagonist of the story, Finch, an inventor now ill, manages to find solitude from loneliness thanks to the encounter with a dog who becomes his most faithful companion. Man fears that his time on Earth is nearing the end and in order not to abandon his four-legged friend he decides to build a robot that will have the task of protecting him. But the arrival of a storm undermines the safety of the group who decide to leave their refuge to head towards the mountains.

The feature film will be directed by Miguel Sapochnik and scripted by Craig Luck And Ivor Powell. Sapochnik is a British director best known in cinema for directing Repo Man, film starring Jude Law. While for television, the director has directed many episodes of some of the most followed television series of the last twenty years such as Doctor House, Fringe, True Detective And Game of thrones where he made the splendid chapters The battle of the bastards And The long night. Luck will be in his first rehearsal as a screenwriter after working on movie sets Solo: A Star Wars Story And Doctor Strange, while Powell has produced many films over the course of his career including Blade Runner And Alien. In addition to Tom Hanks, they will be part of the cast Samira Wiley, Laura Harrier And Skeet Ulrich. The film will come on Apple TV + on November 5th.