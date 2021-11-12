‘Finch’ Tom Hanks a robotic engineer on a post apocalyptic Earth

Finch is a film di Miguel Sapochnik starring Tom Hanks. Streaming on Apple TV +.

Finch, history

Finch is one of the few survivors of a planetary catastrophe. He was a robotic engineer at the time, but today he has to live in a bunker with the Goodyear and a small robot. A world of his own, which is put at serious risk every day by external events and his health condition. To allow the dog to survive, the only being that really matters to him, he will try to create an intelligent android who knows how to look after him in his absence.

Finch, the review

“And them good ol ‘boys were drinkin’ whiskey and rye. Singin ‘, “This’ll be the day that I die. American Pie from Don McLean rings in Finch’s ears (Tom Hanks), which looks like it landed on Mars. Sand, mist, warm colors reminiscent of a distant world like the one just seen in Dunes. That image is actually the Earth. Aged a little badly, to be honest.

But the truth is that the Planet has become an unrecognizable area, were it not for the silhouettes of the skyscrapers that at least show us the city where it resides. Finch is looking for food. For him? Well, even if there were, even better. But he has only one goal, and that is Goodyear, a hilarious, energetic dog, and, it must be said, jealous of that tiny robot that responds to his master’s orders. Yet time is always scarce. The atmospheric pressure always to be monitored. The presence or absence of strangers, and the continuous formation of adverse events do nothing but make the day a real hell. For this reason, the refuge he created is the only place where he can put his life in order, among souvenir postcards and maps marked in red to understand what the destination will be in the near future.

A robot, but why?

But the thoughts often don’t match. The goal can be changed. The course of life, on the other hand, is not. And Finch knows this well when he decides to build a robot that is able (on paper) to look after his dog when the time comes. From this point on, the film begins to grow together with young Jeff, the android who knows an infinite number of definitions but who still has to understand how to be in the world and learn from his mistakes. This cannot be solved by inserting a manual into an integrated circuit. There are small steps to be taken, but time, even in this case, does not allow it.

The Planet, with its golden hues, as in classic westerns, suffers continuously, and expresses it countless times forcing Finch and his compañeros to have to break those rare habitual moments when, for a single moment, you think about what life was like a moment ago, when people served you hot coffee at the table, waiting to order.

Humanity at risk

In all of this Finch it is not original. Science fiction films have repeatedly recounted this global man-made crisis translated in the form of monsters or superhuman entities. But Miguel Sapochnik chooses to eliminate all that is superfluous for him. No aliens on the horizon. Only Finch, at the mercy of his thoughts and remorse.

Tom Hanks plays at home, having already played characters in crisis, as in Captain Phillips, Sully or Cast Away. The loneliness around him has man as his only resource, with his choices adopted in the past that have led to a chaos that seems to have no way out. But the connection, somewhat unusual, with Goodyear and Jeff is something totally irrational, a spirit that even manages to get into the gears of this android, who no longer has only notions, but a point of arrival.