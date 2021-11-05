Finch, Tom Hanks in pleasant company in the first photo of the film

He should have called himself Bios the film directed by Miguel Sapochnik and be released in theaters by Universal Pictures, then Amblin sold the rights to Apple, which took over. And that today formalizes the release date of Finch, science fiction film starring Tom Hanks, which we see in pleasant – and very special – company in the first photo spread online.

Finch: The new film with Tom Hanks will be released by Apple TV +

From November 5th the new adventure of the protagonist of Greyhound (And News from the world, which is on Netflix) will be broadcast streaming on AppleTV +, which presents it as follows:

Hanks plays Finch, a robotic engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that has left the world reduced to a wasteland. Forced to live in an underground bunker for a decade, Finch has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear, and a robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones), to watch over Goodyear when he’s no longer able to to do it. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey to a desolate West, Finch struggles to show his creation, who goes by the name Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.

As you can see, we are faced with the story of an unlikely family formed of a man, a robot and a dog, and the heartwarming adventure of finding a man to make sure his beloved four-legged companion is cured after he’s gone.

The original script is by Craig Luck And Ivor Powell, while the production is headed by Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine and Powell, as well as the companies Amblin, Reliance Entertainment and Walden Media.