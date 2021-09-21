Finch, Tom Hanks in the company of a robot in the official poster of the new Apple TV + movie

After taking a look at the actor in Finch’s first official image, it’s now thanks to Apple TV + and the Twitter page of Amblin Entertainment that we can show you the first official poster of the new and interesting movie starring Tom Hanks, apparently a sci-fi drama with a strong emotional character.

The film in question was supposed to debut under Universal Pictures last year, but as we know the Coronavirus Pandemic has upset the plans, convincing the studio to sell the distribution rights and finally leaving the title in the hands of Apple TV +, streaming platform on which Finch will now be released next November.

The story of Finch follows “a man, a robot and a dog who form an unlikely family while on a powerful and moving adventure in search of someone who can take care of their four-legged friend once the protagonist is gone. Tom Hanks takes on the role of Finch, a robotic engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that turned the world into a wasteland“.

Finch directed by the noble Miguel Sapochnik of Game of Thrones will be released in streaming on November 5th. For further information, we refer you to our review of Greyhound always with Tom Hanks, released last year on Apple TV +.