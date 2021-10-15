Finch: Tom Hanks in the first Amblin movie poster for AppleTV +

SEE ALSO: Finch: First Image For Sci-Fi Movie With Tom Hanks, In November On Apple TV +

Amblin shared the first poster of Finch, formerly known by the title Bios. The poster portrays the three protagonists: Finch (Tom Hanks), the robot Jeff and the dog Goodyear.

The three form an unlikely family starring in an intense and exciting adventure in which Finch tries to make sure his beloved dog is cared for after his death.

Due to the pandemic the release date of the film has been pushed back numerous times in the end Universal has decided to sell the film to Apple, who retitled it and will distribute it on AppleTV + from November 5th.

The plot:

Hanks plays Finch, a robotic engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that turned the world into a wasteland. But Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He created a robot, played by Jones, to look after Goodyear when he can’t do it anymore. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into the desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, named Jeff, the joys and wonders of life. Their journey is littered with challenges and humor, with Finch having to challenge Jeff and Goodyear to get along while managing the dangers of the new world.

The cast and production:

was awarded the rights to the film last May, this is the second project withto end up on the platform after the Sony war movie

Also in the cast Caleb Landry Jones as the voice of the robot Jeff, Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Skeet Ulrich (Riverdale) And Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman).

Directing Miguel Sapochnik (of the episodes of game of Thrones, including Battle of the Bastards). The screenplay is the work of the rookies Craig Luck And Ivor Powell (associate producer in Blade Runner, Alien).

Powell, Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke And Jacqueline Levine are the producers. Among the executive producers there is Robert Zemeckis. In addition to Tom Hanks, we will see in the cast Caleb Landry Jones And Laura Harrier.

Source Amblin