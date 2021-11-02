Finch, Tom Hanks tells the film coming to Apple TV + (VIDEO)
Ahead of the preview of its new Finch – expected on Apple TV + from Friday 5 November – is the same Tom Hanks to tell the film in one featurette which presents the sci-fi that according to many refers to Cast away of 2000, with which it could have some points in common.
A First Look of which the actor is very proud, while underlining how the story provides a treatment “Different from the themes of loneliness and survival” compared to Robert Zemeckis’ film which earned him a Nomination for Best Leading Actor.
A film that Hanks himself had correlated with the Covid-19 pandemic, given that it takes place in a world made practically uninhabitable by the results of a solar flare:
“There is the question of how society has disintegrated and I think it ends up being perhaps closer to behavioral theory than to science fiction: with ignorance and irrationality, passions and opinions having more influence on people’s behavior than scientific evidence” .
In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family on a powerful and moving adventure about a man’s attempt to secure care and attention for his beloved canine companion after his death. Tom Hanks plays Finch, a robotic engineer and one of the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that made the world a wasteland. Forced to live in an underground bunker for nearly a decade, Finch has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear, over which his robot (played by Caleb Landry Jones) will have to watch in the future. The trio embarks on a perilous journey into America’s desolate West, during which the man tries to teach his creature – ‘Jeff’ – the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. A journey paved with challenges and humor, as getting Jeff and Goodyear to get along will be as difficult for the man as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.