Finch, Tom Hanks tells the film coming to Apple TV + (VIDEO)

Ahead of the preview of its new Finch – expected on Apple TV + from Friday 5 November – is the same Tom Hanks to tell the film in one featurette which presents the sci-fi that according to many refers to Cast away of 2000, with which it could have some points in common.

A First Look of which the actor is very proud, while underlining how the story provides a treatment “Different from the themes of loneliness and survival” compared to Robert Zemeckis’ film which earned him a Nomination for Best Leading Actor.

A film that Hanks himself had correlated with the Covid-19 pandemic, given that it takes place in a world made practically uninhabitable by the results of a solar flare:

“There is the question of how society has disintegrated and I think it ends up being perhaps closer to behavioral theory than to science fiction: with ignorance and irrationality, passions and opinions having more influence on people’s behavior than scientific evidence” .

