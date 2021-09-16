Finch with Tom Hanks Apple TV + will be released from November 5th







Apple Original Films has announced that the highly anticipated Finch will be released on Apple TV + on Friday, November 5. The film stars Tom Hanks and the winner of the Screen Actors Guild Award Caleb Landry Jones (“Run – Get Out”, “Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri”), which recently won the Best Actor award at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The sequel to the Apple Original Film blockbuster “Greyhound” bears the signature of the avant-garde director Miguel Sapochnik (“Game of Thrones,” “True Detective”), with an original screenplay by Craig Luck, making his feature film writing debut, and Ivor Powell (associate producer of “Blade Runner” and “Alien”). The film is produced by Kevin Misher (“Coming 2 America”, “A Family Down”), Jack Rapke (“Cast Away”, “Flight”), Jacqueline Levine (“The Witches”, “Allied – A Hidden Shadow ”) And Ivor Powell. Executive producers are the Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman, Adam Merims And Jeb Brody. Finch by Apple Original Films is presented by Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Walden Media. “Finch” is an Imagemovers and Misher Films production.







Finch, the plot

In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure that tells the story of a man looking for a way to make sure his beloved four-legged companion will be looked after even after his death. . Tom Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer among the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that left the world in a wasteland. But Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear; worried about his fate, he invents a robot, played by Jones, whom he will teach to watch over Goodyear when he is no longer able. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, which goes by the name Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to still be alive. Their journey is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s hard for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along, as hard as it is for him to handle the dangers of the new world.

The momentum around Apple Original Films continues to grow with the upcoming premiere of the historic “CODA,” the first film to win all the major awards at the Sundance Film Festival; “Emancipation” by director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Oscar nominee Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris’ “Swan Song”; Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, in collaboration with A24; “Sharper,” from A24, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, starring and produced by Oscar winner Julianne Moore. Upcoming the Young Adult adaptation of “The Sky is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel, and more. Apple also has deals in place with Adam McKay’s A24, Imagine Entertainment, Skydance Animation and Hyperobject Industries.