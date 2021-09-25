Finch with Tom Hanks comes out on Apple TV Plus in November

Apple Original Films announced that the film “Finch”, a follow-up to “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks, will be released exclusively on the Apple TV Plus platform on Friday, November 5, 2021. The film, directed by Miguel Sapochnik (“Game of Thrones”, ” True Detective “), stars Tom Hanks and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Caleb Landry Jones (” Get Out “,” Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri “), who recently won the Best Actor Award at the Festival Cannes 2021.

In “Finch”, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family on a powerful and moving adventure that tells the story of a man looking for a way to make sure his beloved four-legged companion will also be looked after. after his death. Tom Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer among the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that left the world in a wasteland. But Finch, who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear; worried about his fate, he invents a robot, played by Jones, whom he will teach to watch over Goodyear when he is no longer able. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch struggles to show his creation, which goes by the name Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to still be alive. Their journey is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s hard for Finch to get Jeff and Goodyear to get along, as hard as it is for him to handle the dangers of the new world.



Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones (as Jeff the robot) in ‘Finch’ [credit: Karen Kuehn/Apple]

Sapochnik directed “Finch” from Craig Luck’s original screenplay, making his feature-length writing debut, and Ivor Powell (associate producer of “Blade Runner” and “Alien”). The film is produced by Kevin Misher (“Coming 2 America”, “A Family Down”), Jack Rapke (“Cast Away”, “Flight”), Jacqueline Levine (“The Witches”, “Allied – A Hidden Shadow “) and Ivor Powell. Executive producers are Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis, Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman, Adam Merims and Jeb Brody. Apple Original Films’ “Finch” is presented by Amblin Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, in association with Walden Media. “Finch” is an Imagemovers and Misher Films production.

Also from Apple Original Films are “CODA”, the first film to win all the major awards at the Sundance Film Festival, “Emancipation” by director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Oscar nominee Will Smith, “Killers of the Flower Moon. “by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro,” Swan Song “by Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris,” The Tragedy of Macbeth “by Joel Coen with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand,” Sharper “by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka starring and produced by Oscar winner Julianne Moore. The Young Adult adaptation of “The Sky is Everywhere”, directed by Josephine Decker and starring Grace Kaufman, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel, is coming soon, and more. Apple also has deals in place with Adam McKay’s A24, Imagine Entertainment, Skydance Animation and Hyperobject Industries.