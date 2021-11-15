Find it and I can die happy

The new desperate appeal of Nicholas Ravaioli’s grandfather, the boy who disappeared twelve years ago, just eighteen, while he was at his house in Forlì: “If I could see him now I’m willing to die immediately after hugging him”.

“I don’t have much time left, if I could see it now I’m willing to die right away after having hugged him, happy and happy: it would be the greatest satisfaction in life “is yet another desperate appeal from Ugo, the grandfather of Nicholas Ravaioli, the boy passed away twelve years ago, just eighteen, while he was at his home in Forlì. “I just hope that sooner or later my grandson will show up with a signal, an address where you can find him and pick him up so I can see him before closing my eyes” declared the boy’s grandfather moved through the microphones of the broadcast. Rai3 “Who saw it?” who have dealt with him again now after more than ten years from the first appeal for his disappearance. “My regret and remorse that accompanies me is that of never having understood his problems while taking him to school every day” said the grandfather with tears in his eyes.

Nicholas Ravaioli’s death dates back to June 17, 2009 when despite having a very high fever and therefore confined to bed, he leaves the house and makes him lose track. At that moment his mother had gone out to buy him some medicines and only his grandmother was in the house. That day his cell phone rings empty dozens of times until a man answers with an altered voice and a foreign accent who tells Nicholas’s mother that he received it from a passer-by. It is feared that the boy got into a bad rap as he had had drug problems in his teens but seemed to have recovered after a stay in a rehabilitation center. The latest sighting, a few months after his disappearance, by an aunt who happened to cross him on the street.

The woman said she met the young man in Forlì while he was in the car with another person. Mom’s sister revealed that she approached and tried to talk to him but he would indicate to the driver to escape. Since then, nothing more despite the many attempts of the family, in particular of the mother, with whom he lived and who he looked for him, even in nearby towns, at night, in the drug dealing areas. “I want to know if he is there or not, if I have to give him a funeral or not. Even if he does not want to be touched I will see him from afar but if I do not find him I will always have hope” declared the woman.