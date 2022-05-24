Find Messi in Miami? Suarez is not against

Luis Suarez admitted that a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami attracts him a lotwhile the attacker of Atletico Madrid thinks about his next move before his departure from the Wanda Metropolitano.

Suarez and Messi have won many trophies together in Barcelona between 2014 and 2020whose four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

The first left the Camp Nou in surprising circumstances and spent the last two seasons at Atléticowhile Messi just finished his first season at Paris Saint-Germainthe Barca not having managed to keep it last summer…

Playing with Messi again? Suarez thinks about it…

Suarez will leave Atlético as a free agent on June 30and has been strongly linked to a transfer to MLSas it has been suggested that he would like end his career in the United States after turning 35. Miami Inter is considered a potential destination for the two men, and Suarez would be visibly delighted to find the Pulga there.

“With Messi in Miami in a few years? I hope. On and off the pitch, we’ve been good together“, said the Uruguayan in the program ‘El Larguero’ of ‘Cadena Ser’.

“There is nothing better than seeing two colleagues happy on the outside so that they perform well on the inside“, he added, very close to the Argentinian since the Barca.

He wanted to stay at Madrid for one more season

suarez also revealed that he was only informed only recently that he would not be kept at Atlético, where he would have preferred to stay at least another year. “I would have liked [rester]yes“, he said, he who imagines for the moment staying in Europe for the next few months.