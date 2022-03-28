Find out about the winners of the Oscar 2022 award

Focus, Culture and Shows and Omnia.com gladly share with you who were the winners of the 2022 Oscar Award, as well as the premieres that you can enjoy on the big screen. #SiTeCuidasTuNosCuidamosTodos #NoBajemosLaGuardia.

AMBULANCE (FAILED)

DIRECTOR: MICHAEL BAY

ACTORS: EIZA GONZÁLEZ, JAKE GYLLENHAAL, YAHYA ABDULMATEEN II

ORIGINAL TITLE: AMBULANCE (UK, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

Desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, decorated veteran Will Sharp turns to the one person he knows he shouldn’t (his adopted brother Danny) for help in this fast-paced thriller from director-producer Michael Bay. A charismatic criminal, Danny instead offers him a sheet music: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife between life and death, Will can’t say no.

BLACK LIGHT (ACTION)

DIRECTORS: EMMY RAVER-LAMPMAN, LIAM NEESON

ORIGINAL TITLE: BLACKLIGHT (UNITED STATES, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

Travis, Block (Liam Neeson), is an undercover government agent who uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own organization and rises to the highest levels of power.

BELFAST (DRAMA)

DIRECTOR: KENNETH BRAHAGH

ACTORS: CIARAN HINDS, JAIME DORNAN, JUDE HILL, JUDI DENCH

ORIGINAL TITLE: BELFAST (UK, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

7 ACADEMY AWARD NOMINATIONS INCLUDING BEST PICTURE -From acclaimed director Kenneth Branagh, and starring an acclaimed cast BELFAST is a joyful, personal story about the power of memory, set in late 1960s Irish Ireland. North. This heartwarming story centers on Buddy, a young man in his teens whose life is filled with family love, childhood mischief, and intense romance. However, with his beloved hometown caught up in increasing turmoil, his family is faced with a momentous decision: wait out the conflict or leave everything behind to start a new life.

THE PROTECTED (ACTION)

DIRECTOR: MARTIN CAMPBELL

ACTORS: ROBERT PATRICK, MAGGIE Q., SAMUEL L. JACKSON, MICHAEL KEATON

ORIGINAL TITLE: THE PROTÉGÉ (UNITED STATES, 2021)

SYNOPSIS:

Rescued as a child by legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie G) is the world’s most skilled hitman. But when Moody, the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and her survival, he is brutally murdered. Anna swears revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic hit man (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her is notorious, her confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life dedicated to killing become even more intertwined.

TO THE LIMIT OF REVENGE (DRAMA)

DIRECTOR: ANDIE MACDOWELL, FRANK GRILLO, ESMERALDA PIMENTEL, JAKE ALLYN, JORGE A. JIMÉNEZ

ORIGINAL TITLE: NO MAN´S LAND (UNITED STATES, 2021)

SYNOPSIS:

On the border between Mexico and the United States, the son of a Mexican migrant is shot dead by a young American due to a mistake. When he is pursued by the Texas police for the murder of the minor, the young man flees on his horse to avoid being arrested. However, guilt accompanies him and he decides to make amends for his mistake by traveling to Guanajuato, where the migrant family is from.

OFFICIAL COMPETITION (COMEDY, DRAMA)

DIRECTOR: MARIANO COHN

ACTORS: IRENE ESCOLAS, OSCAR MARTÍNEZ, PENÉLOPE CRUZ, ANTONIO BANDERAS

ORIGINAL TITLE: OFFICIAL COMPETITION (SPAIN, 2021)

SYNOPSIS:

In search of transcendence and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film that will leave a mark. To do this, he hires the best: a stellar team made up of the famous filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two well-known actors, owners of enormous talent, but with an even bigger ego: Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas). ) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). They’re both legends, but not exactly the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric tests set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies.

BLINDLY (SUSPENSE)

DIRECTOR: NATALIE BROWN, SKYLER DAVENPORT, JESSICA PARKER KENNY

ORIGINAL TITLE: SEE FOR ME (MEXICO, 2022)

SYNOPSIS:

Sophie is a blind young woman who is dedicated to taking care of houses while their owners are away. On a last minute job, she discovers that the house is being invaded by thieves who are looking for something specific. The only means of defense for her is a new application called A BLIND, which allows volunteers to see through the cell phone camera and describe the site to the user. Through the application Sophie with the help of Kelly, an army veteran, will try to survive the night.

2022 OSCAR AWARD WINNERS

#Oscars #VibramosJuntos

–BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

ARIANA DE BOSE / WEST SIDE STORY

–BETTER SOUND:

NO TIME TO DIE / DUNE

–BEST PHOTOGRAPHY:

GREIG FRASER / DUNE

–BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY:

THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL

–BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS:

DUNE / PAUL LAMBERT, TRISTAN MYLES,

BRIAN CONNORY GERD NEFZER

–BEST ANIMATED FILM:

CHARM / ALBERTO MIELGO AND LEO SANCHEZ

–BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

TROY KOTSUR / CODA

–BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM:

DRIVE MY CAR / RYUSUKE HAMAGUCHI / JAPAN

–BEST SHORT FILM:

THE LONG GOODBYE / ANEIL KARIA, RIZ AHMED

–BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

CRUELLA / JENNY BEAVAN

–BEST SCREENPLAY:

BELFAST / KENNETH BRANAGH

–BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

CODA / SIAN HEDER

–BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC:

NO TIME TO DIE/ BILLIE EILISH, FINNEAS O’CONNELL

–BEST EDITION:

DUNE / JOE WALKER

–BEST DOCUMENTARY:

SUMMER OF SOUL / AHMIR “QUESTLOVE” THOMPSON, JOSEPH PATEL,

ROBERT FYVOLENT AND DAVID DINERSTEIN

–BEST DESIGN PRODUCTION:

DUNA / PATRICE VERMETTEY ZSUZSANNA SIPOS

–BEST PRODUCTION:

DUNE / PATRICE VERMETTE AND ZSYZSANNA SIPOS

–BEST DIRECTOR:

JANE CAMPION / THE POWER OF THE DOG

–BEST LEADING ACTOR:

WILL SMITH / KING RICHARD

–BEST MAKEUP:

LINDA DOWDS, STEPHANIE INGRAM AND JUSTIN RALEIGH

–BEST LEADING ACTRESS:

JESSICA CHASTAIN / THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

–BEST FILM:

CODA / SIAN HEDER

