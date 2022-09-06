find out HERE the time and channel to see FREE and LIVE the awards for the best of TV

This 2022 will be held the 74th edition of the Emmys 2022an event that consecrates the most outstanding productions of American television.

from Los Angeles, USA, The gala night will be held in which the comedian Kenan Thompson, remembered for his performance in Nickelodeon’s “Kenan and Kel”, will present the most outstanding national productions.

What day and what time will the 2022 Emmys take place?

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be held this Monday, September 12, in the city of Los Angeles, USA. During this gala, the best American television productions that were released between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 will be awarded.

It should be noted that in July this year, the list of nominees for the Emmys 2022. For this 74th edition of the awards, several productions from streaming giants such as HBO, Hulu and Netflix have been nominated. However, the original Disney + series have not been considered, which will be conspicuous by their absence tonight.

The award of the Emmys 2022 It will start at 8:00 pm (Eastern time), that is, at 7:00 pm in Peru.

We share a list of the start time of this gala in various countries in the region and the world.

United States: 8:00 pm (Eastern Time) / 5:00 pm (Pacific Time)

Peru, Colombia and Mexico: 7:00 pm

Chile and Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Spain: 2 am on Tuesday, September 13

On which channel can I watch the 2022 Emmys for FREE?

The 2022 Emmy ceremony will be broadcast on the CBS network in the United States and for free on the streaming service peacock.

In Latin American countries, the event can be seen through TNT and TNT Series.

What series, movies and actors were nominated for the 2022 Emmys?

On July 12 of this year, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for this edition. nominations.

Here at Líbero.pe we share the complete list of nominees for the event:

best drama series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozarks (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

best comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Direction for a Comedy Series

Hiro Murai for Atlanta

Bill Hader for Barry

Lucia Aniello by Hacks

Mary Lou Belli for The Ms. Pat Show

Cherien Dabis for Only Murders In The Building

Jamie Babbitt for Only Murders In The Building

MJ Delaney by Ted Lasso

best limited series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

best talk show

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

best competition show