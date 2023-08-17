Find out how cigarette smoke can damage your hair

12:12 pm



While most people are aware of the dangers of cigarette smoke to their health, Some consider the effect this smoke may have on their pets, Some research shows how Cigarette smoke can harm the health of your furry companion animal.

According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) veterinarian Carmela Stamper “Smoking is not only harmful to people; It is also harmful to pets”Stamper says. ,If 58 million non-smoking adults and children are exposed to tobacco smoke, imagine how many pets are exposed to it at the same time,” said the veterinarian.

What if I smoke with my pet?

if you have a dog And when exposed to cigarette smoke, your hives may develop, according to the FDA. changes in your airways and lungs Similar to those found in people who smoke. Also, if the dog already has respiratory or lung problems, inhaling tobacco smoke may make your symptoms worse and chronic cough.

On the other hand, If your pet is a cat, They inhale secondhand smoke directly, just like dogs. Too, When cats groom themselves, they are simultaneously swallowing particles of third-hand smoke that land on their fur.

cigarette smoke exposure to pets

1. Passive exposure to pets:According to FDAPets living in homes with smokers are exposed to significantly higher levels of toxic chemicals found in cigarette smoke, This passive exposure can have serious consequences on your health.

2. Effects on the respiratory system: Animals exposed to cigarette smoke are at increased risk of developing respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis and chronic cough. The FDA says their respiratory system is especially sensitive to the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.

3. Risk of Cancer: It warns about the risk of cancer in pets exposed to cigarette smoke. The chemicals in the smoke have been linked to an increased incidence of tumors, especially in the lungs. in studies Environmental tobacco smoke and the risk of malignant lymphoma in domestic cats, Found that dogs exposed to secondhand smoke had a 60% increased risk of lung cancer, the risk of Dogs with longer noses exposed to smoke had significantly more nasal cancers than non-exposed animals

4. Damage to skin and coat: the study Association between secondhand smoke and atopic dermatitis in dogs of 2002, it states Cigarette smoke can have negative effects on a pet’s skin and coat, causing irritation, itching and a dull coat. Chemical components of smoke can harm the health of the skin.

Tips for Protecting Your Pet

The health and welfare of pets is a priority for many responsible owners. in that sense, The spread of tobacco smoke in the house may go unnoticed, but it can have harmful effects on animals as well as humans., UK’s leading veterinary charity, pdsa, offer Tips for minimizing risks and ensuring a safe environment for furry companions.

PDSA emphasizes the importance of Avoid smoking in areas where your pet spends time. This can include living rooms, bedrooms and hallways where your furry companion frequents. Limiting exposure to smoke in these areas will reduce the build-up of harmful particles. On furniture and carpets.

The organization also recommends Keep cigarette butts and ashtrays out of reach of pets. Cigarette butts contain toxic residues and chemicals that can be dangerous if ingested by animals. Keeping these items out of reach is essential for your safety.

PDSA stresses the importance of Regularly clean fabric surfaces in your home, such as rugs and drapes. Smoke particles and chemicals can accumulate on these surfaces, which can affect your pet’s health. Additionally, washing your hands after smoking can prevent the inadvertent transfer of harmful particles to your furry companion.

The ultimate goal is to create a risk-free environment for the pet. By following these tips, You can substantially reduce your exposure to tobacco smoke and reduce the potential adverse effects on your health. It is important to take steps to create a safe and smoke-free environment for the animals in your home.

