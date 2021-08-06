Find out how many millions he raised to donate Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

Stuck with U’s pop stars Ariana Grande Ns Justin beiber have already harvested $3.5 million This will go entirely to the children and relatives of all the essential employees who have worked so hard – and are at great risk to their health – during these times of pandemic.

All earnings generated by the individual in both direct sales and streaming copies, as recently reported by The Scooter Braun Foundation, the influential agent of both artists, It will be donated to the most disadvantaged sections of the populationEspecially for all employees, officials, cleaners and other supermarket professionals who have played an essential role in helping citizens in the midst of the health crisis.

Similarly, the benefits associated with this successful theme, which was published on May 8, It will be used to finance scholarshipsequip shelters designed to ensure the safe confinement of those who cannot afford them in their homes, And pay the funeral expenses of so many victims of the Corona virus Those whose relatives can not afford the high costs of saying goodbye to their loved ones.