Find out how tall are famous people

According to some critics, Israeli actress Gal Gadot was too young to play Wonder Woman, and she has already donned the superhero costume on more than one occasion. At this point, we can hardly imagine any other actress to embody the Amazon, a symbol of power and protection. Surprisingly, even today one of the many criteria they have to meet is height. Models, actresses and singers conform to the beauty standards imposed in our era, but can’t a woman show off her beautiful figure if her measurements are less than 1.60 or more than 1.80?

“Extreme” is not well regarded even in the entertainment world and, if the smaller ones have some negatives, Being taller than six feet can also be a discriminating factor. in some areas. Actresses who are too tall may lose some roles because they don’t fit the desired model, can you believe it? A pressure, which also applies to age or curves, becomes A really tiring constant.

However, yes there are some celebrities Who showed that success depends on infinite factors other than centimeters, like talent, one of the essential things. Proof of this was the victory of Eva Longoria in the American series Desperate Housewives (which we still remember with great fondness). The series’ creator, Marc Cherry, admitted that he was thinking of hiring a very tall actress to play the role of Gabrielle Solis, an eccentric and very attractive model. But Eva achieved it anyway with her 1.57.

Similarly, who would dare to criticize Shakira’s physique? Her talent and almost superhuman hips made her forget her short height of 1.57 metres. And of course, there’s Emma Watson, right in the middle, one of the most sought-after actresses in the current film landscape, as well as an example of feminism. And tall actresses? He also knew how to take advantage of his large stature to succeed. Brienne’s interpreter in Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie, standing almost two meters tall, looks glamorous.

20 celebrities who broke the rules

They all inspire us and, above all, they help us feel better. Because Height is not something we can choose, it is important to know how to take advantage of it and show it off with pride. Whether low or high, hold your body completely and don’t let anyone bring you down. Talent knows no measurements and these 20 celebrities show us that.

Ariana Grande

GtresonlineGTRES

The 27-year-old American actress and singer is able to conquer with her wonderful voice and small stature, as her height is 1.52 meters.

minogue kylie

GtresonlineGTRES

The height of the beautiful British singer is also 1.52 meters. And he brags about it with justification.

Eva Longoria

GtresonlineGTRES

The American actress always knows how to flaunt her 1.55 meter height.

Lady Gaga

GtresonlineGTRES

American singer and musician, although not noticeable because of her high heels, reaches 1.55 meters

elsa pataki

Gtresonlinesergio r moreno

The Spanish actress is one of the shortest, standing at 1.57 meters tall.

Shakira

GtresonlineCharles Guerin

The famous singer has managed to reach the top despite being less than five feet sixty:1.57 meters tall.

Salma Hayek

GtresonlineGTRES

The height of the Mexican actress is also 1.57 meters. Sexiness is definitely not a question of height.

sarah jessica parker

GtresonlineGTRES

Actress and icon of Sex and the City, her height of 1.60 meters has not prevented her from being one of the most famous. Addicted to heels, she knows how to take advantage of her height.

Kim Kardashian

GtresonlineGTRES

There are big differences in height in the Kardashian clan. Kim, who admits to never getting out of her heels, is only 1.60 meters tall.

Emma Watson

Gtresonline© Marco Piovanotto

The famous actress with her height of 1.65 m. Has succeeded in embodying some of the most demanding roles with a length of . Who said being small isn’t wonderful!

Miley Cyrus

GtresonlineGTRES

The singer has worked on all kinds of platforms, but what has been said is that since she is 1.65 meters tall, she doesn’t need one.

Paula Echevarria

GtresonlineJesus Briones

The Spanish actress is one of the tallest actresses on the big screen with a height of 1.68 metres.

cara delevingne

GtresonlineGTRES

The British model and actress reaches 1.70 meters, which is the minimum measurement to be able to develop her profession.

Julia Roberts

GtresonlineGTRES

This New York actress knows how to flaunt her 1.75 meter height with great glamour. If you are tall, take an example.

Charlize Theron

GtresonlineGTRES

We admire her for her penetrating vision and her dreamy shapes. The South African actress is 1.77 meters tall.

Adriana Lima

GtresonlineGTRES

The model and famous Victoria’s Secret Angel reaches 1.78 meters tall. Example of glamor and style.

Taylor Swift

GtresonlineGTRES

The famous singer also claims to have a good height. With a height of 1.78 meters, her stylish figure is one of the most admired.

Uma Thurman

GtresonlineGTRES

The Kill Bill actor is one of those tall actresses we love. At 1.80 metres, she doesn’t go unnoticed (especially with heels).

brooke shields

GtresonlineGTRES

This New York actress is one of the tallest actresses on the big screen. Brooke knows how to show off her 1.85 meters height with great glamour.

gwendoline christie

GtresonlineGTRES

The excellent interpreter of Brienne de Torth in the Game of Thrones series closes the list with no less than 1.91 million. Among others, his height has allowed him to land dream roles on the big screen.