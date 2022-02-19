Find out if your neighbor is using your WiFi thanks to this app

Thus, getting a neighbor’s signal is not as complicated as some people think and is a concern for users who, at a given moment, the connection begins to be quite different from what it was before (cuts, slowness, delays…) That is the objective of the Fing app, decrypt and detect intruders on our Wi-Fi.

Although it is apparently harmless, the truth is that it can cause great inconveniences, because in the event of a crime or eventuality, it is the owner of the network who will later have to assume the consequences. This is why if we are having internet problems, it is possible to find out if someone is using our network with the Fing app .

Continuous cuts, like a connection that is too slow, correspond to the most immediate signs that lead to intuit that someone is accessing your network without our permission . There are not a few times that this has been able to happen to us and yes, we know it; It’s quite an annoying situation.

What is it like and what are its uses?

This is the ‘Fing, Network Scanner’ application, which can end up being very useful to check if there are other people taking advantage of our WiFi. In those, the app is available for Android and iOS devices and can be used when the connection speed is slower than normal or it is suspected that intruders are accessing our Internet connection.

What it also allows is block, permanently or temporarily, all or some of these intruders. To do so, a list is created with the names of all the connected elements, which will serve to validate or disconnect the ones we want. In fact, with it, a created inventory is presented to which it is possible to add identifying names.

Among the great advantages that the app concentrates is the possibility of view IP address from the neighbor who we think may be benefiting from our WiFi. To date, Fing has more than 35 million users all over the world to understand. A huge number of downloads that give us a hint of how useful this tool is.

What other features will we find

Fing’s is widely used because with the app we find many more benefits than knowing who is stealing our Wi-Fi. With it, in addition to scanning the network quickly and accurately, is the fact that perform speed analysis from the internet, it blocks intruders automatically and, of course, it is a very easy-to-use tool with a very simple interface.

It only needs that after installation they accept all permissions to run. This app allows you to see devices connected to my network, and if you find one that you don’t recognize, you just have to click on it to open an information box with the details, including the brand, address and model of the equipment. In this way you will easily detect the invader. Among the features that come with this application, the following stand out: