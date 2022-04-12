Find out! Luis Miguel rejected a song that would later become a hit

Mexico City.- Luis Miguel He is one of the most internationally recognized singers for his incredible songs full of feelings. However, the outstanding performer has had to reject melodies that, at some point, were performed by other artists.

One of them was the emblematic theme ‘my creed’written by the famous musician Guzman Yanezbetter known as ‘fato‘, who offered said piece to the ‘Sun of Mexico but never had answers.

During an interview for local media, the Mexican artist stressed that he did not know the reasons for the rejection of his theme, but that he is happy that other singers have contemplated it.

The song I gave him was ‘Mi Credo’ and they didn’t take it into account, I don’t know what happened there. And look what it became when Pepe Aguilar took it and then made it popular K-peace of the close, “he said in front of the spotlight of the show.

Later, Guzmán Yáñez mentioned that he hopes to work very soon with Luis Miguel, since in recent years he has not been characterized as having good successes.

For me, he is one of the great exponents of Mexican pop and he has dared with that voice to do what he wants. I think an album with new, fresh songs is missing, and while respecting the structure of the mariachi (…) I am open to collaborating,” he concluded.

