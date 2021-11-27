Find out the names of Kim Kardashian’s children and what they look like today

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began their love story in 2012. The well-known American businesswoman, actress and model, very popular after the TV series about her family Keeping up with the Kardashians, and the rapper immediately became a close-knit couple loved by fans. After just over a year their first daughter, North West, was born in June 2013. On 24 May 2014 the couple got married in Florence in a private ceremony. The following year the second child, Saint West, in December 2015, in January 2018 Chicago West and in May 2019 Psalm West. A large family for the two stars, who have never had any hesitation in showing their children, even very young ones, on social media, especially the mother who has always expressed the desire to have a large family. The latter two, Chicago and Psalm, were born through a surrogate mother, due to a condition Kim suffers from, called placenta previa, which made it dangerous for her to become pregnant after the birth of her second child, Saint. She was one of the celebrities who supported surrogacy the most, even featuring her Chicago biological mother, face blurry for privacy reasons, on her family’s reality show. Regarding the possibility of having more children, shortly before the separation from her husband Kanye, Kardashian had declared that she did not want any more. He had said it in a question and answer session on Instagram, stating that he loves his children very much but that he cannot manage more than four of them due to his work commitments.

A perfect family always in the spotlight, until last February in an episode of the TV series about the Kardashians, Kim herself spoke of the separation from her husband. A few days after the announcement of the divorce request by her, but the fans have never continued to hope for a rapprochement, not too impossible according to what emerged from the latest rumors, but still nothing confirmed. And while mom and dad sort out their relationship problems, let’s see how their four kids have become.

North West, Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter



Born on June 15, 2013, North is the first daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Immediately followed by fans of the couple who welcomed his birth with great joy. The first-born vip has proven over the years to be a worthy daughter of her parents. Eccentric, “cheeky”, a lover of clothes, with each passing day she looks more and more like mother Kim. The two also often wear coordinated dresses. Not just a fashion enthusiast and a lover of the spotlight like her mom, North is slowly showing her aptitude for music like dad Kanye. During Paris Fashion Week in March 2020, the little girl, who had not yet turned seven at the time, took to the stage during the presentation of her father’s clothing line. Not only presence, on stage he also sang without shame, as if he had always done so. She has since appeared in some of Kanye’s music videos and even performed alongside her father again in August 2020.

Saint West, all dad Kanye

Saint is the second child of Kim and Kanye and their first son. The couple welcomed the little one on December 5, 2015. Little Saint looks more and more like his dad, swashbuckling and a lover of fashion. Everyone will remember in December 2019, just four years old, the public appearance on Kanye’s shoulder in a neon green dress. For her birthday, Kim went all out for Saint’s special day, throwing a Jurassic Park themed party, a four-year-old’s dream. A few days ago the news, posted by Kim on social networks, of an accident that probably happened during the party of a friend in which little Saint broke his arm in several places.

Chicago West and surrogacy

Chicago is the third daughter of Kim and Kanye and their second daughter. She was born on January 15, 2018 via surrogacy due to the health complications Kim suffered during North and Saint births. The little girl immediately became one of the favorite people of Kim’s fans on social media. Whether she’s playing dress up as a princess, or posing with her older sister, North, Chicago is a scene thief. Increasingly equal to her older sister and mother, the little one is also a promising star. The name is a tribute to the rapper’s mother, Donda, who died prematurely in 2007 at the age of 58, to whom Kanye was particularly attached.

Psalm West, the little one of the house

Finally there is Psalm. The youngest of Kim and Kanye’s family, born on May 9, 2019, also to a surrogate mother due to Kim’s health problems. The little one of the West family has just turned two years old, he too at the forefront of his mother’s social profiles, together with his brothers. We know that he is the calmest of children, as Kim stated in an Instagram post. But, due to his very young age, he still hasn’t had the opportunity to express his attitudes like older brothers. Undoubtedly fascinated by road construction sites, for his two years this was the theme of the party organized by his mother with many inevitable photos published on social media.

