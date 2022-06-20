Find out what are the next live-action movies that Disney will present of its classics

In the midst of advances in technology and the creation of various platforms to enjoy exclusive content left by the pandemic, the industries have continued to work to stay on their feet and give the audience options to have fun with the classics that no matter how much time passes, they will always remain current.

Therefore, for this year you will be able to enjoy a great variety when it comes to the next Disney live action, Well, it is about several of his animated classics and it is that more than one will have up to more than two decades of existence.

Upcoming releases of Disney Live Actions

Hercules

The person in charge of having made the live action of Aladdin will be the same one to supervise everything that has to be related to Hercules which is a classic from 1997. However, to date no further details have been handled, since everything is very recent and they are in the pre-production stage.

The little Mermaid

This has been a retrofit from 1989. Halle Bailey will be in charge of playing Ariel, another movie great who will participate will be Javier Bardem. In addition, they will include the original songs, as well as completely new ones.

Prequel to The Lion King

Without a doubt, this has been one of the most successful films that Disney has had, and now they are working on this new version under the direction of Barry Jenkins. In this new phase, They would be looking to reveal the reason for the rivalry that has always been perceived between Scar and Mufasa.

Peter Pan & Wendy

This would also be thought only of taking it to the Disney + platformconsidering that the first came out in 1953. Alexander Moloney will play Peter Pan, and Ever Anderson will play Wendy.

Snow White

The protagonist this time will be Rachel Zegler, she will have the responsibility of embodying Snow White, while the cruel queen will be under the responsibility of Gal Gadot, who was the protagonist of ‘Wonder Woman’.

Pinocchio

This could be the first live action that they would present this year, since there is talk of a possible date, and that would be September 8. There are many expectations with this classic from the year 1940. In addition, it will feature the participation of actor Tom Hanks playing Geppetto, and will reach the Disney + platform.

