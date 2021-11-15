Find out what Cate Blanchett’s children are like and their story

Catherine Elise Blanchett, born in Melbourne in 1969, is one of the most popular Hollywood actresses, able to move from theater to cinema, from comic to dramatic roles with ease and talent, always enchanting audiences and critics. Two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, a husband and four children. In short, a full and satisfying life in every sense.

In 1997 she married Andrew Upton, an Australian playwright, director and screenwriter. The two met on the set of a television program and from their love were born Dashiell John, Roman Robert, Ignatius Martin and Edith Vivian Patricia, the little girl adopted in 2015. The dream of becoming an actress begins after studying dance and piano, when at the age of 18 he participated as an extra in an Arab film about boxing during a trip to Egypt. Upon his return to his native Australia, he enrolled in the Sydney’s National Institute of Dramatic Arts thus starting a path in acting.

Cate Blanchett and her career between Academy Awards and Golden Globes

The first moderately successful film in which Cate Blanchett takes part is Paradise Road 1997 followed the year later by Elizabeth with which he wins the first Golden Globe and gets an Oscar nomination. Convinced that she does not have a long career ahead of her, Cate has always played every role that was offered to her as if it were the last, who knows if it was this secret that led her to success. He has worked in over 50 films, including TV series and cinema, and in more than 20 theatrical performances. Without forgetting her work as a voice actress and behind the camera, directing films A kind of Alaska, Blackbird And The year of magical thinking. Among the feature films that brought her to the big screen we remember The Aviator, in which in 2004 Cate was chosen by Martin Scorsese to play Katharine Hepburn, obtaining the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the 2005 ceremony. But also the trilogy of Il Lord of the Rings by New Zealand director Peter Jackson, in which she plays the elf Galadriel, The curious case of Benjamin Button by David Fincher, in which Blanchett stars alongside Brad Pitt. It is also directed by Woody Allen in Blue Jasmine, interpretation with which she won her third Golden Globe and her second Oscar, this time triumphing in the category of Best Actress. Most recently, in 2021, he joins the cast of Don’t Look up, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

Cate Blanchett and the love story with her husband Andrew Upton

On 29 December 1997 Cate Blanchett married Australian playwright, screenwriter and director Andrew Upton, whom she met the year before on the set of a TV show. To see them now you would not think, but between them it was not love at first sight. When they met in 1996 they dated other people but evidently things turned out differently. “She thought I was aloof and I thought she was arrogant,” Blanchett admitted to Jay Leno at The Tonight Show in 2013. Andrew was born on February 1, 1966 in Australia, he too has always had a great passion for cinema, so much so that he has turned it into a real job. Unlike his wife, however, he prefers to stay behind the camera. Another great passion of his is the theater, in fact for five years he was artistic director of the Sydney Theater Company. The couple also decided to collaborate in the world of cinema, giving life to the film company Dirty Films.

Cate Blanchett: all about her four children

Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton have four children: Dashiell John born in 2001, Roman Robert in 2004 and Ignatius Martin who arrived in 2008. In March 2015 the couple decided to adopt a daughter, Edith Vivian Patricia.

The actress and playwright have always thought they wanted to adopt a child, since the birth of their first child. They weren’t necessarily looking for a girl, but a child they could help, in order to give them the life that every child deserves. The adoption of little Edith is a heartfelt and reasoned decision and regarding Cate a Vanity Fair she said: “As a mother, there is no different love I feel for my adopted daughter than my natural ones.”

