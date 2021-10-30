Find out what Catherine Zeta Jones is like today and the latest news

At the turn of the 1990s and early 2000s, her name circulated practically everywhere: Catherine Zeta Jones was the star of the moment between the two millennia, from the success with The Mask of Zorro until the consecration with Traffic And Chicago. The Welsh actress rose to the headlines in those years also for her marriage to her colleague Michael Douglas, 25 years her senior, which at the time caused quite a stir. We all remember her in the role of Elena De La Vega Montero alongside the actor Antonio Banderas The Iron Mask who introduced her to the general public in 1998. From there success after success with participation in the film Traffic which earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe and the one in the musical Chicago that made her win theOscar as Best Supporting Actress in 2003. And then again in The Terminal alongside Tom Hanks in 2004 in the role of stewardess Amelia Warren who sympathizes with the protagonist trapped in the New York airport. Of Catherine Zeta Jones, now 52, ​​one may think that traces have been lost, but this is not the case. In recent years, the actress has slightly withdrawn from the world of cinema, focusing her career more on TV series.

Rich FuryGetty Images

Catherine Zeta Jones, her Welsh origins and the golden years of London musicals

Born in Swensea in Wales on 25 September 1969 under the sign of Libra, Catherine Zeta Jones owes her double name to her two grandmothers. From a Welsh father and an Irish mother, the actress owes the origin of her success to them. In fact, it seems that her parents have won a large sum of money at bingo and that they have partly reinvested it to enroll Catherine in a dance school first and then in an acting school. At the age of 15 she left school and her Wales (which she is very fond of) to devote herself entirely to acting and moved to London’s West End. A huge fan of Elizabeth Taylor, she was inspired by the numerous musicals that saw her protagonist in London theaters in the late 80s and early 90s that gave the Welsh actress great popularity. For success in the world of cinema, on the other hand, you have to wait a few years with the film The Phantom, the first to be considered noteworthy, until the world limelight with The Mask of Zorro before ed Entrapment with Sean Connery in 1999 then.

Loading... Advertisements

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, one of the most famous couples in Hollywood:



It seems that the first meeting between one of the most famous Hollywood couples was not exactly exceptional. Michael Douglas did not waste much time in declaring his intentions and one of the first things he said to Catherine Zeta Jones was that she would become the mother of his children. The actress replied an “ok, goodnight” and the next day she left for Scotland. Taking the ferry to the Isle of Mull she was sent a bouquet of flowers with a note saying “Sorry I scared you. With love, Michael Douglas ”. The marriage between the two took place in 2000 and at that time given the age difference between the two (Douglas is 25 years older) the couple was subjected to a lot of criticism. Everything has slipped on to the two who, despite everything, are still together. Of course, over the years there have been rumors about their possible divorce, especially in 2013, but the couple has remained united more than ever, so much so that in 2014 they remarried a second time with a 12-hour party at the Plaza Hotel in New York. . Catherine Zeta Jones posts numerous photos with her husband on her Instagram profile, in which it seems that for her age never advances.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta, the children of Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas

Two children were born from the marriage with Michael Douglas: Dylan Michael born on 8 August 2000 and Carys Zeta, born on 23 April 2003. If your parents are called Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones and if your grandparents are named by Kirk Douglas and Diana Love Webster what could possibly be the job you are most predisposed to? Yes, Dylan is also an actor and made his debut as a child, in 2009, in the film Formula One: BBC Sport. He and his father Micheal are in fact great fans of this sport. Dylan also lent his voice to a character from the animated television series Phineas and Ferb. Mother Catherine proudly posts numerous photos of her son’s blockbusters. Carys Zeta, a new eighteen year old, is still undecided about her future, with a present that divides her between acting, fashion and medicine. Raised in the luxurious family home in Bermuda she has been kept out of the limelight as much as possible. In this regard, for several years in his childhood he believed that dad was a pancake maker and not one of the most famous actors in the world. As she grows up Carys Zeta becomes more and more like her mother as recent photos also show. Very active in the last period in the fashion world, Carys Zeta has paraded for Michael Korss, Versace And Chanel. In 2018 she made her television debut in an episode of the series Entertainment Tonight.

Catherine Zeta Jones and her illness

About ten years ago Catherine Zeta Jones confessed to suffering from bipolar disorder. She was diagnosed at the most difficult time of her life when her husband Michael was found with throat cancer. It is a disorder caused by prolonged stress and which is not totally curable, but it can be kept under control with drugs and psychotherapy. Bipolar disorder in particular experiences strong mood swings that lead in a short time from a state of euphoria to a much more severe one of depression. The Welsh actress was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder which is characterized by long periods of depression. Cathrine Zeta Jones immediately decided to get treatment and her decision to talk about the problem helped many other people who suffered from the same disorder but did not know how to act.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Catherine Zeta Jones and TV series: not just movies



As we specified at the beginning of this article, in recent years Catherine Zeta Jones has dedicated herself to TV series. His latest work is in Prodigal Son alongside actor Michael Sheen, a disgraced FBI profiler. There Fox however, he has recently announced that there will be no sequel after the second season. Previously Jones had taken on an equally unfortunate TV series called Queen America. The last film effort of the actress dates back to 2016 with Dad’s army, a film set in World War II when the Americans were about to invade France and free it from Nazis. In her recent interviews, Catherine Zeta Jones complained that she had never been able to act alongside great actresses, giving the examples of Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep. However, his career continues to move forward, so much so that he has even launched his very own lifestyle brand called Zeta-Jones House, a collection of the things the actress likes most like a sustainable coffee line.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io