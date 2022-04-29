Find out what has been the biggest challenge that Ana de Armas had as an actress

The outstanding Cuban actress Ana de Armas told what has been the greatest professional challenge she has faced throughout her career.

Ana de Armas has shown Cubans, and the entire world, that talent is one of her main virtues. Undoubtedly, proof of this is the large number of productions and films in which she has participated, embodying characters of all kinds.

Like any other actress, Ana de Armas has faced important challenges in this demanding environment, however, some are stronger than others. Therefore, during an interview that she offered to Entertainment Weekly, she told what has been one of her biggest professional challenges.

As a result, he said that as he has grown as an artist, the level of demand has increased simultaneously. This, not only because the artistic medium is like that, but because she herself does it in search of better results in her work.

However, it seems that the Cuban actress Ana de Armas had to make a much greater effort while working on the film “Blonde”. In this sense, she revealed the multiple tests that she had to overcome for almost a year and a half; undergoing great mental pressure.

Why has Blonde been the biggest challenge for Ana de Armas as an actress?

Also, during the aforementioned interview, the Cuban actress Ana de Armas explained why her work in the film Blonde has been a great professional challenge.

In the first place, he stressed that from the moment he knew he would star in the film, giving life to Marilyn Monroe, he knew he had to get down to work. Therefore, since a year before the filming began, she was preparing in different ways, striving hard for the success of the film.

As a result, Ana de Armas dedicated herself to delving deeply into the life of the late American actress; in order to enrich her character. In this way, she was able to identify with the hard experiences of the artist, in order to achieve a more authentic and faithful interpretation of reality.

“It took me a year to prepare for that: Research, accent and everything you can imagine. Reading material, and talking to director Andrew Dominik for months.” Thus, Ana told in the aforementioned interview, where she also shared other elements that made the development of this role a little more complicated.

Two simultaneous roles

Ana’s work times were apparently scheduled in such a way as to allow her to finish her scenes in “No Time to Die.” However, unexpectedly, actress Ana de Armas had to take on the challenge of working on the shooting of two films simultaneously.

Certainly one of the most important achievements for the Cuban has been the possibility of embodying the character of Paloma, “the Bond girl”. However, what few know is that during this filming certain complications arose that put the beautiful Havanan in trouble.

In the first place, let us highlight that to meet the demands of this role, the actress Ana de Armas had to prepare for a while. “I had like 10 days in two weeks of training. It wasn’t much for everything I had to do and that made me nervous,” she said.

In addition, to all this pressure was added the fact that the recordings were extended due to the fact that the actor Daniel Craig was injured. For this reason, the times of both productions were joined; thus raising the pressure levels on Ana.

“I had to postpone my shooting and go back to doing Marilyn Monroe, which is completely different from everything else, emotionally, mentally and physically,” he said. “Three months later, I had to go back to London and be a Bond girl again. All that training I did is gone and forgotten! ”, She then revealed.

However, like a professional actress, Ana de Armas armed herself with strength and courage and took on this challenge; she achieving excellent results in both films. “Everything went well, and I was working with the best possible team, and they made it happen, so I’m happy with that,” she finally said.

