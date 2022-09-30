Find out what is the requirement that Viola Davis carried for months

Viola Davis is the clear example that ‘wanting is power’ in recent days her daily routine was known to maintain a radiant and healthy figure in the midst of the premiere of her new leading role with ‘The woman King’, the actress was sharing various routines in which he physically prepared himself to face the role of war.

Source: Image / @sonypictures

The premiere of the film will take place in 27 countries

The multifaceted artist has been able to conquer all the spectators in her different roles in the cinema and until it led her to raise her statuette at the Oscars for best actress. She is currently talking about her sayings about how she faces training and physical challenges to be well, of course she is without ceasing to have certain permissions.

Viola’s Ultimate Personal Challenge

To begin with, the artist was invited to Jimmy Fallon’s talk show ‘The Tonight Show’ and there, in order to promote her new project, she referred to what generated this challenge: “First of all, it is very difficult at 56 to be 10 points and now that I see it on screen I say to myself ‘I made it’, she expressed at the time.

The last statement that has surprised

Viola gave a note to the digital medium essence and went deeper into why her body has changed: “I have a food routine called ‘Wolverine Diet’, which makes my weight decrease, plus I’m not very heavy”, express.

Source: Image / Elle Brazil

Viola is on the cover of the fashion magazine

What does ‘Wolverine Diet’ refer to?

It is a personal challenge in which the time in which the person can eat food is limited for a period of 8 hours and they carry out an intermittent feeding, that is, for 16 hours they do not introduce any food into their body.

Related news

But he knows there’s one food he can’t say no to, and that’s that Viola is tempted by one particular junk food…turkey burgers, he told the Essence team.