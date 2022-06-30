Find out what the actors of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ currently look like without their iconic costumes | Entertainment Cinema and Series
In 2003, Disney released the first installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ which turned out to be a success around the world.
19 years after its premiere, its main actors focused on other projects and this is how they look today without their old suits.
Cast of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in 2022
Thinking of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ immediately reminds us of Johnny Depp, who was the egotistical Captain Jack Sparrow for five installments.
Although the actor doesn’t keep a long head of hair like his iconic character, he still looks a lot like him due to regularly growing his beard in a very pirate-like style.
Something that he also has in common with Jack is that the 59-year-old Depp usually dresses in black clothes, and uses many accessories such as the Disney figure.
Elizabeth Swann had a very important role in the first three installments, since she joins the adventures of Jack Sparrow and ends up falling in love with Will Turner, a young blacksmith who ends up becoming a pirate.
Being from high society, she dressed in elegant dresses and expensive jewelry, something changed when she began to sail the seas, because her clothes began to look more masculine and comfortable as the plot progressed.
The actress who played her, 37-year-old Keira Knightley, doesn’t really dress like Elizabeth unless she’s on a red carpet, where she looks like a complete princess. Her face did not change at all in these almost two decades!
One of the leading men in the tapes was Will Turner, the young man who sought to free his father from the curse of the Black Pearl and win the heart of Elizabeth Swann.
Orlando Bloom was in charge of performing this role, and in 2003 he was already known for participating in ‘The Lord of the Rings’.
The reality is that by taking off his character’s clothes and putting on a suit, the 45-year-old Englishman looks much more attractive.
The first villain of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ was none other than Captain Barbossa, who had long hair and a beard, as well as a characteristic hat.
Outside of his role, actor Geoffrey Rush looks very different; both his facial hair and his haircut is the complete opposite of Barbossa’s.
Only by looking closely at them can one see their similarities, and perhaps the most observant of fans are the ones who immediately spotted him on the streets.
The second antagonist of the franchise had a completely different design, as actor Bill Nighy was able to embody the infamous Davy Jones thanks to CGI technology, which gave him a monstrous appearance.
The 72-year-old Englishman is unrecognizable off screen, as he doesn’t share much in common with this inhuman character other than the look.
In 2011, the Oscar-nominated Spanish actress joined the film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ as Angelica.
The daughter of the pirate Blackbeard, kept a very suitable dress to explore unknown lands.
Penelope Cruz, who was the actress who represented her on the big screen, seems to have stopped time, because her features did not change in any way and, over the years, she became a fashion icon.
In fact, something that Cruz took from her character was the way she put on makeup, since she is quite discreet, even when her eyes stand out thanks to the eyeliner.
Yes, Penelope Cruz’s husband still participated in the saga created by Disney, even though it was not at the same time.
Bardem was Captain Salazar, antagonist of the plot of the fifth film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’, which was released in 2017.
The actor looks extremely different in real life due to the special effects that were used to give him a scary look.
In addition to the fact that in the story he had his beard shaved, which he has kept for many years.