Find out what the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are like today

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood history, if not the most famous and loved of any era. Icons of style, elegance and acting, the two actors have made thousands of fans fall in love all over the world, breaking through the hearts of fans also thanks to their philanthropic activities carried out over the years. But above all, to make the couple even more iconic, their huge family thought about it: the Brangelina are in fact parents of six boys, three natural and three adopted, who have often appeared alongside them in public events, attracting the attention of fans, professionals and paparazzi. After years of engagement, Brad and Angelina get married in 2014, in Correns in France, definitively consolidating their relationship.

What seemed like an idyllic painting, however, at one point was irretrievably cracked: after a story that went on for 11 years (they fell in love on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005), in 2016 Brad and Angelina start divorce proceedings citing “irreconcilable differences” as the main reason that ended the stellar Hollywood couple. A divorce that went on for a long time and ended only three years later, during which there was no lack of accusations, controversies and controversies.

A delicate situation that inevitably ended up affecting the life and peace of their six children, still very young and who faced the separation of their parents with great difficulty, but head held high.

They are no longer the children seen in the couple’s public appearances during the most prosperous years of their history: this is how the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie became.

The adopted children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Throughout the story with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has adopted three children, the first when she was still romantically linked to actor Billy Bob Thrornton.

Angelina’s first child is Maddox (20), who was adopted from an orphanage in Cambodia in 2002, when he was only seven months old. It is therefore the eldest son of Brad and Angelina, who has always stood out for his lively and sunny character.

Zahara (now 16), originally from Awassa in Ethiopia and whose real name was Yemsrach, was instead adopted by the actress in the summer of 2005, when she was only six months old. The then newborn was living in desperate conditions, until she was hospitalized because she was dehydrated. Jolie actually saved the life of the little girl, who was able to start living again in a new world, far from the situation of absolute poverty in which she found herself in the first months of her existence.

When the story with Brad Pitt had already started a couple of years ago, in 2007 the third adopted child arrives, Pax (now 17 years old). Born in 2003 in Vietnam, the child was abandoned in a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, to then become part of the great Brangelina family.

Over the years Brad Pitt has in turn adopted all three of Jolie’s children: Maddox and Zahara in early 2006, while Pax in early 2008.

The birth children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Not just adopted kids: the story between Pitt and Jolie also led to the birth of three biological children in the first years of their relationship. The first, who arrived on May 27, 2006, is Shiloh, now fifteen. Growing up, the very young girl developed a character capable of immediately attracting the attention of the media, in particular for the fact that she always wanted to dress with a predominantly masculine style. Shiloh was also born in the African state of Namibia, and immediately achieved enormous worldwide fame after her parents sold her first photo for millions of dollars all donated to charity.

A few years later, however, the Brangelina welcomed twins, Knox and Vivienne, born on July 12, 2008 in Nice, France. The two brothers look strikingly like their father and are among other things the protagonists of the most expensive photo ever taken of a celebrity in history: the first photo of the twins, in fact, was sold for a total of 14 million dollars, also in this case donated to the Jolie-Pitt Foundation for good purposes.

Among other curiosities, Vivienne also took part in the film Maleficent, where he starred alongside his mother for the first time.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children: what are they like today?

Despite the great difficulties faced due to the separation of their beloved parents, the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are recovering from the delicate period and continue their path of growth to become great men and women.

The eldest son, Maddox, now attends the university and is building its own future in an attempt to leave it behind the difficult moment experienced in recent years and which seems to have led to aflaw in her relationship with her adoptive father Brad. Similar situation for Pax, much more reserved than his brothers, but he too is moving forward in his growth path that is gradually making him more and more mature and aware of his abilities. Zahara, on the other hand, lives her life as a teenager to the full and demonstrates a very strong bond with her mother Angelina, with whom she shares many moments of her daily life.

As for the natural children, the oldest of the three, Shiloh, has already made a lot of talk about himself because of his style that demonstrates that it does not intend in any way to fall into gender classifications, thus having 100% control of his life, that he wants to live exactly as he sees fit. The youngest, the twins Knox and Vivienne, are finally entering adolescence and seem more and more comfortable with themselves and do not even disdain to be photographed publicly. For the rest, they live their lives with serenity, proving to be strongly linked and ready to face together all the challenges of adolescence.

