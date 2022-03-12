Find out what the recommended price of gasoline is for this weekend

Whether you have planned a ‘road trip’ or are going to stay at home to avoid higher expenses, find out that the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) reported today the recommended prices for the sale of gasoline at the pump for this weekend.

In a statement, the agency indicated that the reference markets close on Saturday, so the prices reported by importing wholesalers will not change until Monday, March 14, which is when the next DACO report is issued.

“As long as the stations do not acquire new fuel (at a higher price), they have no justification to incorporate changes that represent an increase in the sale price to the consumer. Doing so could represent a violation of the profit margin freeze,” the agency recalled.

DACO’s Economic Studies Division is responsible for ensuring that prices shown to consumers are within reasonable parameters.

These are the maximum pump prices recommended by brand:

– Total regular $1.10, premium $1.19 and diesel $1.18

– Shell regular $1.10, premium $1.20 and diesel $1.17

– Puma regular $1.09, premium $1.16 and diesel $1.08

– Toral regular $1.07, premium, $1.16 and diesel $1.08

– Gulf regular $1.07, premium $1.16 and diesel $1.07

– Ecomaxx regular $1.08, premium $1.15 and diesel $1.09

– American Gas regular $1.06, premium $1.10 and diesel $1.07

– BVI/Cabo Rojo Gas regular $1.06, premium $1.13 and diesel $1.06