Find out what was the first car that Ashton Kutcher fell in love with

Known for playing Michael Kelso and Walden Schmidt, Ashton Kutcher also has a hidden passion besides acting. He knows which was the first car he fell in love with!

July 18, 2022 7:54 p.m.

Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis They make up one of the healthiest and most envied marriages in Hollywood. They met in the 1990s when they were both part of the cast of That 70’s Show, one of the most watched sitcoms of the time. In recent days they returned to the front pages after they confessed in chorus that they would not leave any inheritance to their children, and that all their money along with their properties would go to charity.

In addition, the Iowa-born actor also returned to the fore after he formed for the sixth season of Jay Leno’s Garagea series broadcast by History Channel where the presenter of The Tonight Show delves into the nooks and crannies of his guests to bring to light a little-known aspect in the public eye: the love for cars.

In Kutcher’s case, The producer also confessed out loud that the first car he fell in love with was a 1983 Ford Escort. This model began to be manufactured at the end of the 1960s until 2003. That of our protagonist in question corresponds to the third generation of a series of automobiles produced by Ford Motor Company.

According to the protagonist’s own words “The butterfly Effect”What surprised him most about this model was the sound of its engine. And it is that this five-door Ford kept a 1.6 L engine under its entrails, something that today seemed laughable, but that for those years represented a great advance in vehicles of this type.

This is the Ford that fell in love with Ashton Kutcher

In a virtual tour of different dealers, the price of this Ford Escort is estimated between 5 thousand and 8 thousand dollars, depending on your condition and mileage. But it is that despite the fact that Ashton Kutcher keeps in his exclusive garage a powerful $570,000 Ferrari Californiathis Escort is unforgettable because, as the song says, “first love is never forgotten”…

