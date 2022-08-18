Find out what words define your style, according to the 3 word method

Whether you’re a fashion connoisseur, or trying to find a new aesthetic to spice up refresh to your closet, we all know that finding our personal style is a challenge. And it is that with so many trends appearing every time we swipe on our cell phone, it is almost impossible to resist everything we see. But ntp, we bring you a new technique with which you can define your style in a few words: the 3 word method.

Between thousands of new cores on TikTok (we’ve already lost count) and a new pair of must-have sneakers to buy every day, it can be very difficult to decide between what is really worth buying. How can we differentiate between a passing trend and the one that will really fit our personal style? How not to fall into impulse shopping? The viral trick on TikTok of 3 word method It is one of those that is worth keeping.

Via: @__mmaxinewylde

What is the 3 word methodand how does it help me define my style?

New York stylist Allison Bornstein made this term popular, with which she discovered her personal style and now shares it to make the task of getting dressed every day much easier. Celebrities may have personal stylists to help them choose their looks, but if you don’t enjoy those privileges like us and have a card, a shopping addiction and little self-control, then you can also learn the technique that she uses with each one. of your customers to shop smarter.

Using the style of our fav celebs as an example to help us understand it better, the videos you find on their TikTok account are compilations of photos where they demonstrate that the 3 word method is very useful, describing in a few words the style of people like the Olsen twins, Alexa Chung or Jane Birkin. For example, the 3 words that define the style of actress Dakota Johnson would go something like this: modern, classic with touches of the 70s, because when analyzing most of her street styleis where there is a pattern of repetition.

Sure, it’s easier said than done, just three words to define my style? We know it sounds crazy, but don’t worry, we are here to help you with that difficult decision: The words you choose will be key to defining what you buy and what will go according to your personal style, they can even be aspirational. It only remains to answer yourself: how would I like to dress? write these down tips to choose your 3 words wisely:

Words can have different aesthetics each

For the first step you will need help from your closet. Run and take out all the clothes you use the most in your day to day and once you have them in front of you, look for adjectives to describe them. Are they sporty, classic or colourful? Are most of them basic or trendy? Make a long list of all the words that come to your mind and separate the ones that are repeated the most, that you will need them later.

If you’re a little confused with this step, you can take photos of each look you put together in the morning. Once you have enough to compare, check which are your favorites (which ones you feel safest and most comfortable with), and narrow down to those, so that you can describe what they share in three words.

Obviously, none of us is 100% grunge or cottagecore, create your own combo: what makes this method interesting is that you find the peculiarities that exist in your style, following a unique pattern that only you establish. can you be grunge, ballet core Y boho at once? Of course And it iswe help you find the words, you just put the style.

Via: @emilisindlev

This is one of the funniest parts of the process, and that is that we may define ourselves as retro Y preppybut actually our friends give us more feedback edgy: This is the feedback that we are looking for, where we can reconsider our choice of words and think if we really identify with them.

In case both opinions have fit: congratulations, you are managing to transmit the vibe of your choice. If not: nothing happens! the only thing this means is that (maybe) you are getting into trends and aesthetics that have nothing to do with how you want to dress, or maybe you are looking to invent your own range of style, set your own visual rules and go for it!

Create a mood board aspirational

Create your own world. The mood boards they are essential in the process of creating any fashion collection, and you can use them for any creative project you have in mind,

You may be wondering: where do I start? The answers may already be in your likes from IG or Pinterest boards. Make a compilation of all the looks that catch your attention, you like or you feel identified with them, then look for similarities between them and what is already in your closet, to make a match with the words that are repeated the most. both lists, those are the ones that will define you.

Via: @allisonbornstein6

For example: I see that in my compilation, I have a lot of trench coats, pleated skirts and moccasins, maybe I lean more towards the vibe classic. But if what you want to achieve and it’s on your moodboard comes out a little different than this, ntp you can do a mix of both to make the most of what you already have + make a slow transition towards what you want to achieve. If you usually take photos of your fits in the mornings: keep an eye on them! There is no better point of investigation than your closet.

Finding our style is the most underrated task of all, but we hope this little guide makes your shopping life a little easier. Remember, you do not need all the trends that dazzle the windows of your favorite stores, look for what works in the long term and obviously, go according to your words (3 word method approved).

