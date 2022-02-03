Find out what’s new in the 2022 Tax Return

The new 2022 declaration forms are available on the Revenue website with the relative instructions that natural persons, companies and non-commercial entities will use in the next tax return season, for the 2021 tax period. In addition to the 110% Superbonus model, there is also the music bonus and the tax credit for the purchase with VAT of the first home for those under 36, while in the models for partnerships, joint stock companies and non the possibility of deducting more quickly the higher value attributed to “intangible” assets as well as the new innovative ACE discipline enters the commercial market.

The news of the income model

The new model, to be submitted electronically by 30 Novembertakes into account the new provisions introduced for the tax year 2021. In particular, it ranges from the adjustments of the supplementary treatment and the further deduction in favor of employees to Superbonusfrom the new “Music bonus” for expenses related to music schools, conservatories and choirs to the tax credit for the installation of filtering systems and water quality improvement. Space also for the tax credit for the purchase with VAT of the first home, dedicated to the under 36 and to the increases for the deductions relating to veterinary expenses and mobile bonuses incurred in 2021. In addition, among the tax credits, included in the CR part, there is space for the new codes to benefit from the bonuses for the sanitation costs of non-hotel facilities and purchase of protection devices and those for water purifiers and for reducing the consumption of plastic containers. And again, the prospectus for the application of the ACE regulations is integrated in the company frameworks, to allow the calculation of the so-called “innovative ACE”, and the changes regarding the “Patent box” are incorporated with the increase of 110% of the research and development costs incurred in relation to software, industrial patents, designs and models that are used in your business.

Reduction of the tax burden

In 2021, the supplementary treatment, already applied in the second half of 2020, instead of the 80 euro bonus, was fully operational. Employees with an income of up to 28 thousand euros and in compliance with the conditions laid down by the law (Legislative Decree no. 3/2020) – as noted Saverio Cinieri, chartered accountant in Brindisi and Milan, in the focus carried out by Ipsoa – have benefited from the total amount of 1,200 euros, while, for those with income up to 40 thousand euros, a further deduction, decreasing, has been provided for as income increases. In detail, the supplementary treatment is due to those who are not “incapable” and that is who have a gross tax of an amount higher than that of the deduction for work due pursuant to art. 13, paragraph 1, TUIR. For those who have incomes exceeding 28 thousand euros and up to 40 thousand euros, starting from 2021, a further deduction has been provided, in the following amounts: 960 euros, increased by the product between 240 euros and the amount corresponding to the ratio between 35 thousand euros , less the total income, and 7 thousand euros, if the amount of the total income exceeds 28 thousand euros but not 35 thousand euros; 960 euros, if the total income exceeds 35 thousand euros but not 40 thousand euros; the deduction is due for the part corresponding to the ratio between the amount of 40 thousand euros, less the total income, and the amount of 5 thousand euros. To take into account the supplementary treatment and the further deduction, the compilation, in Part C, of ​​Line RC14 remains confirmed, taking into account the changes set out above.

Super bonus 110%

Started from 1 July 2020 on Super bonus of 110% in this year’s declaration – notes Cinieri – it is enriched with some innovations introduced during 2021. It is confirmed that the reduced rate of 110% also applies to all other energy efficiency measures contained in art. 14, DL n. 63/2013, within the spending limits provided for each intervention under current legislation as well as interventions aimed at the elimination of architectural barriers, relating to lifts and hoists, the creation of any tool that, through communication, robotics and any other means of most advanced technology, is suitable for encouraging mobility inside and outside the home for people with disabilities in a serious situation (Article 16-bis, paragraph 1, letter e, TUIR) even if carried out in favor of people aged over 65 and on condition that they are performed in conjunction with at least one of the interventions listed above. Compared to last year, it was further envisaged that for interventions aimed at eliminating architectural barriers (Article 16-bis, paragraph 1, letter e, TUIR), the use of the deduction increased by 110% is due, even if such works they are carried out in favor of people over the age of 65 and even if carried out, being towed interventions, together with the seismic improvement interventions (bonus earthquake) and not only in combination with energy efficiency interventions.

With reference to the expenses for interventions falling within the superbonus, for which the taxpayer benefits from the deduction in the return, incurred starting from 12 November 2021, against invoices issued from that date, the affixing of the compliance visa is required.

Other building bonuses

The others are also confirmed for 2021 building bonuses: renovation bonus, ecobonus, seismabonus, furniture bonus, facade bonus and garden bonus. For the tax period 2021, for the purposes of calculating the deduction for the purchase of furniture and household appliances (“furniture bonus”), the new spending limit set at 16 thousand euros must be taken into account, compared with 10 thousand euros last year. The expenses that benefit from the 50% deduction for the recovery of the building stock, from 2021, also include the interventions to replace the existing emergency generator with the latest generation gas emergency generators. With regard to anti-seismic interventions, in compiling the model it is necessary to take into account the Opinion of the Superior Council of Public Works of 2 February 2021, prot. n. 1156 according to which for expenses incurred from 1 July 2020, for interventions to reduce the seismic risk carried out by individuals, outside the exercise of business, art or profession, on residential buildings, or on non-residential buildings that at the end of the works they become residential, the superbonus rules apply, since there is no possibility for the taxpayer to choose which concession to apply.

Music bonus

The new code 45 makes its debut to indicate the deduction for the expenses incurred for the annual registration and subscription of children aged between 5 and 18 years to music conservatories, to institutions of higher artistic, musical and dance training (AFAM) legally recognized under the law of 21 December 1999, n. 508 to music schools registered in the regional registers as well as choirs, bands and music schools recognized by a public administration, for the study and practice of music. For the aforementioned expenses, the taxpayer can benefit from the deduction, up to an amount not exceeding 1,000 euros for each child, only if the total income does not exceed 36 thousand euros.

New tax credits

Among the news, Ipsoa reports the tax credit equal to the VAT paid in the event of the purchase of a first home by young people under 36, and with an Isee value (indicator of the equivalent economic situation) not exceeding 40 thousand euros per year; and the tax credit in the amount of 50% of the costs incurred for the purchase and installation of filtering, mineralization, cooling and addition of food carbon dioxide systems E 290, for the qualitative improvement of the water intended for human consumption supplied from aqueducts, up to a total amount of the same not exceeding 1,000 euros for each real estate unit.



News for businesses



The income models of institutions and companies also take into account the changes for the tax year 2021. In particular, the new discipline of the “Patent box” with the possibility of using, in determining the business income and the value of the production for IRAP purposes, the 110 percent increase in research and development costs incurred in relation to software protected by copyright, industrial patents, designs and models used in carrying out its business activities. In order to take advantage of it – explains the Revenue Agency – the revision of the prospectus for the exercise of the option was also envisaged in the OP part as well as in the RS part, a section for indicating the data relating to the option and monitoring useful data relating to the goods covered by the “Patent box”. A new section XXIV of the RQ framework has been prepared for subjects who intend to deduct more quickly the greater value attributed to intangible assets, by paying a substitute tax for income taxes and IRAP and any additional taxes. Finally, the prospectus (in part RS) for the application of the so-called ACE discipline was integrated to allow the calculation of the new “innovative ACE” facility which allows to determine the facility by applying a rate of 15 percent to the change in capital increase in 2021 (which is recognized for a maximum amount of 5 million euros regardless of the amount of shareholders’ equity) and to manage its alternative use in the form of a tax credit. The tax credits established in 2021 have been included in the RU framework, including the credit for 2021 sanitation costs, the theater and entertainment bonus, the R&D drug and vaccine credit and that for biomedical research, the credit for high-level professional training, the bonus for the requalification of accommodation facilities and the bonus for the digitalization of travel agencies and tour operators.