Find out where the two weddings of Ebru Şahin and Cedi Osman will take place | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | SHOWS

The wedding of the year. It was in September 2021 when the basketball player Cedi Osman he proposed to his girlfriend, the famous actress Ebru Sahin. As expected, the Turkish artist accepted, answering with a big ‘Yes’. Since then, all the plans for the wedding began, which promises to be a great event this 2022.

Ebru Sahin She is remembered for having starred in the successful telenovela “Hercai: love and revenge”, a production with which his popularity and fame reached international levels. Thanks to this, she was also able to be the protagonist of “Destan” a historical series where he plays the role of Akkiza warrior princess.

Ebru Şahin and Cedi Osman got engaged on September 14, 2021 and today they are having the time of their lives together (Photo: Ebru Şahin/Instagram)

For its part, Cedi Osman is a young man who is characterized by being over two meters tall and playing in the United States NBA Joined. He has Macedonian origins but became a Turkish citizen. The athlete has been dedicated to basketball for several years and is currently part of the professional team Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA.

But the love between the two was born in 2020 and since then they have been seen on social networks very happy enjoying their sentimental relationship, although one of the most unforgettable moments for them and for their fans was the proposal that was made in Cappadocia the September 14, 2021.

Cedi Osman proposed to Ebru Şahin in September 2021 (Photo: Cedi Osman/ Instagram)

THE DETAILS OF THE TWO WEDDINGS BETWEEN EBRU ŞAHIN AND CEDI OSMAN

It has been revealed what the thousands of fans of Ebru Sahin Y Cedi Osman They waited so long: the details of their big wedding.

According to the portal Millietthe remembered Reyyan in “Hercai: love and revenge” and the basketball player will have a double wedding. This will be held after the NBA season ends in the state Joined In the month of June.

It has also been announced that there will be two weddings, which has greatly excited the fans. In these ceremonies, the relatives of the couple will be present, as well as people very close to them.

Actress Ebru Şahin lives happy moments with her partner Cedi Osman (Photo: Ebru Şahin/ Instagram)

the first wedding

This will be done in Çeşmea district and city in the province of Izmir in Turkey, where the family of Cedi Osman and, it was the place, where their love began.

the second wedding

The event will take place in USA where the athlete continues with his career.

HOW THE LOVE BETWEEN EBRU ŞAHIN AND CEDI OSMAN WAS BORN

Ebru Sahin and Cedi OsmanCurrently, they are considered one of the strongest couples in Turkey and despite the fact that the actress is very busy with the recordings of the series “Destan”, both manage their time to live beautiful moments.

But what has been known is that the love between them was born at first sight, or rather, Cedi Osman was shocked with Ebru Sahin since he saw her.

“She is the chosen one. I knew it the day I saw her. I have the ring since last year, I plucked up the courage and offered it. It is the best event of my life”indicated Osman.

This happened after the actress posted a photo on her Instagram where she appears in Barcelona (Spain), and the comment her boyfriend made to her was great surprise, in addition to liking the publication.

“But ours is also the heart!”, was the initial comment made by the basketball player, Cedi Osman.