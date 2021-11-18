Christmas is coming! Why not take this quick and easy test to find out which Christmas cake suits you best?

Christmas is upon us! We are approaching the most magical time of the year and why not take five minutes of your time to do this simple test? Just answer these seven simple questions to shoot your ideal Christmas movie and you’ll find out what a Christmas cake suits your personality and character more. Let’s get started right away!

1. You have to make your own Christmas movie. What’s the gender?

to. Horror

b. Comedy for families

c. Drama / thriller

d. 90s comedy

2. Let’s start choosing the cast. Who is the actor – or actress – protagonist?

to. Jack Nicholson

b. Christian De Sica

c. Jean-Paul Belmondo (even though he is dead)

d. Macaulay Culkin (the one from “Mom I missed the plane”)

3. Which films are you inspired by?

to. “Silent night, deadly night”

b. “An armchair for two”

c. At the nouvelle vague

d. “A promise is a promise”

4. Where do you set your story?

to. In a hotel in the middle of nowhere built on an Indian cemetery

b. Indefinite super Christmas village under the snow

c. In the Paris of the 60s

d. New York, of course

5. In two words the plot:

to. A serial killer massacres everyone on Christmas Eve

b. A love story born under the mistletoe

c. A tormented love, free and intellectual, on December 25th

d. A pre-educator who rediscovers the sense of family

6. What is the moral of your film?

to. Against a bloodthirsty killer there is no escape even at Christmas

b. Family is everything

c. A profound reflection on life, death and love

d. You shouldn’t be in a hurry to grow up

7. Do you like Christmas?

to. I prefer halloween

b. Sure, it’s a magical time!

c. It is a bourgeois and consumerist party

d. I only like it for gifts

Test: You shot your movie! Find out which Christmas cake you are

1. MAJORITY ANSWERS A

You are gingerbread men! You have chosen to shoot a bloodthirsty horror movie for Christmas, you certainly have spirit and know how to have fun. Just like gingerbread cookies, people either love you or hate you, with no middle ground, but since it’s Christmas and we’re all kinder and more disposed towards others, even the most bigoted and demanding aunts will turn a blind eye to you.

2. MAJORITY ANSWERS B

You are the panettone! Classic, traditional, impossible to hate. Panettone is the symbol of Christmas par excellence, just like the romantic comedies a la “Unachair for two” and you have chosen to shoot a traditional film, one of those inevitable every year. You are calm, kind and accommodating people, it is really difficult for you to be unpleasant to someone … but beware of candied fruit!

3. MAJORITY ANSWERS C

You are the chocolate log! Refined, creative and not for everyone, you are a perfect ankle boot. The Christmas spirit has not pervaded you completely also because you do not believe so much in the holidays, you definitely prefer something else to the consumerism typical of the Christmas period. Your intelligence and culture are admirable, but try to be more resilient, at least a little.

4. MAJORITY ANSWERS D

You are the pandoro! There are two cases: either you are under fifteen or you have never grown up! You are young at heart, eternal peter pan and therefore you cannot give up on Christmas comedies for families, like “Mom I missed the plane”. Or you have children, then this changes everything, Christmas is truly a magical time for you.