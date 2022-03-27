Find out which have been the most expensive and exclusive dresses that have been presented at the Oscars

From Audrey Hepburn until Jennifer Lawrencethese are the actresses with the dresses most exclusive that have worn on the red carpet of the award most important of movies.

As the night of the great ceremony of the 94th Oscar awards arrives, which will take place this Sunday, we invite you to remember some of the most spectacular and expensive outfits that have paraded the red carpet of the Oscars.

Being the most important event to reward the film industry, many actresses do not skimp when selecting the dresses with which they will appear on the exclusive red carpet, which have been valued at up to 4 million dollars.

And it is that every year the most luxurious fashion brands seek to have a place in the Oscar ceremony, as this represents publicity for them and can translate into hundreds of thousands of dollars of profit for large firms.

One of the most expensive dresses in the history of the Oscars has been the one worn by Rooney Mara, recognized for her performance in the movie “Carol”, who at the 2014 gala wore a Givenchy lace design in white and nude tones, at a cost of 100 thousand dollars. That same year, actress Jessica Biel wore a nude dress with metallic touches, this Chanel design was also covered in shiny jewels.

Another dress that is also among the most expensive was the one used by the actress Kate Winslet in the 2007 ceremony whose value reached 100 thousand dollars, a Valentino design in mint green with a single strap and with a draped chest was the chosen by the actress of “Intimate Secrets”, a film for which she was nominated in that edition for Best Actress.

Cate Blanchett also joined the group of $100,000 dresses in 2014, the year she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the movie “Blue Jasmine,” the nude-toned dress with a flared skirt and crystal embroidery. Swarovski gold belonged to the firm of Armani Privé.

In 1954 Audrey Hepburn received the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the movie “Roman Holiday”, that was the first time that the 25-year-old actress walked the exclusive red carpet and decided that she wanted to wear the dress she wore in the last scene of the film, the designer accepted and adapted this piece for the occasion, the result was a delicate lace and strapless dress with a cinched waist. While the cost of the dress at the time is unknown, in 2011 Edith Head’s creation for Givenchy was auctioned for $131,292.

The designer Edith Head is the woman who has won the most Oscars in history, adding 8 throughout her career for her costume designs; In addition, she was also in charge of making the famous lilac dress of the actress Elizabeth Taylor in 1970 for the 42nd edition, this dress was auctioned in 1999 for 167 thousand 500 dollars, placing it as one of the most expensive dresses in the history of fashion. .

For her part, in 1997 Nicole Kidman wore a design by Christian Dior Haute Couture valued at 2 million dollars. The dress was satin khaki and became the second most expensive in history.

Finally, the most expensive dress of all the editions of the Oscars was the one created by Dior Haute Couture for the actress Jennifer Lawrence, which is valued at 4 million dollars and was used by the actress in the 85th edition since she was the face of the brand at that time. It was in 2013 and with only 20 years when the actress made history by becoming the youngest performer to receive an Oscar for Best Actress, in addition to this, the design was known worldwide since Lawrence tripped over it when he went up to collect his award , the accident turned out to be a boon for Dior, as it gave the dress more airtime and publicity than expected.

