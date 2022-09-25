Find out which shopping centers will open today, Sunday

After a week of Hurricane Fiona passing through Puerto Rico, many shopping centers continue to operate during special hours, because electricity and water have not yet been 100% restored.

And since Sunday is one of the days when a large number of families usually go shopping and have fun at the malls, most malls will open their doors to serve your customers.

Business compiled a list of the main commercial complexes that will open this Sunday, which will partially open and which will remain closed. These openings are subject to the tenants being able to obtain diesel to maintain their operation and that the electricity does not go out in those malls that already have the service.

Closed:

Cantón Mall in Bayamón – not open on Sundays

Partially open:

Plaza del Caribe in Ponce- only three establishments will open, which are Macy’s from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., JC Penney from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sizzler from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Mayagüez Mall- still without power, but some of its anchors and independent businesses will open. These are: Banco Popular, Burger King, Capri, Chili’s, Church’s, Mesón Sandwiches, Puma gas station, Krispy Kreme, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Office Max, Oriental Bank, Pizza Hut, Pollo Tropical, Pueblo supermarket, Target Rent a Car, Walmart, Wendy’s and West Open MRI.

Plaza Juana Díaz- being a strip center, some tenants open and others do not. The hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Plaza Prados del Sur in Santa Isabel- being a strip center, some tenants open and others do not. The hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

They will open:

The Mall of San Juan- from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Plaza Las Américas- regular hours

The Outlets at Montehiedra- from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

San Patricio Plaza in Guaynabo- from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sun Square in Bayamon

Plaza Carolina- from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Premium Outlets in Barceloneta- from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Rio Hondo Square in Bayamon

Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas- from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Santa Rosa Mall in Bayamón- from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Aguadilla Mall- from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Atlantic Square in Arecibo

Escorial Square in Carolina

Gran Caribe Center in Vega Alta- will open, as long as it has drinking water service from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Central- from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

The Outlet Mall @ Route 66 in Canovanas- regular hours

Fajardo Square

Plaza Isabela- will open at 11:00 a.m. and its tenants will close at different times starting at 5:00 p.m.

Plaza Cayey- will open at 11:00 a.m. and its tenants will close at different times after 5:00 p.m.

Plaza Walmart in Guayama- will open at 11:00 a.m. and its tenants will close at different times starting at 5:00 p.m.

Plaza del Norte in Hatillo- will open at 11:00 a.m. and its tenants will close at different times starting at 5:00 p.m.

Plaza Añasco- regular hours

Plaza Peñuelas- regular hours

Plaza Bairoa in Caguas- regular hours

Triumph Plaza in Humacao- regular hours

Monte Real Plaza in Carolina- regular hours

Los Filters Shopping Center in Bayamón- regular hours

South Center in Ponce- from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Plaza Caparra in Guaynabo- from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Pérez Hermanos Plaza in Cayey- regular hours