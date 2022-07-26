Find out who are the highest paid actors and actresses in Hollywood

The Variety news portal unveiled the exorbitant amounts that Hollywood actors and actresses will charge for their movie successes during this 2022.

The ready It is made up of cinematographic figures such as Tom Cruise, Joaquin Phoenix, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt.

Under the name of ‘Inside Movie Stars’ Salaries‘, Variety take into account films already released during the year, such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and releases to come Aquaman 2 or Hamilton, the Formula 1 movie.

You might be interested in: Hollywood celebrity divorces that cost millions

Over time, actors’ salaries have changed quite a bit and more during this time; in post-pandemic and when streaming platforms are booming.

When back in the ’90 an average salary was around 20 millionas was the case with Jim Carrey in “The Cable Guy“, today his pay is estimated from the success of the film.

The current reality of the actors’ guild is that the real profit will depend on the repercussion and the success of the tape.

These are the highest paid actors in Hollywood

23- Anya Taylor Joy: 1.8 million for “Furiosa”

22- Jamie Lee Curtis: 3.5 million for “Halloween Ends”

21- Daniel Kaluuya: 4 million for “Nope”

20- Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.: 4 million for “Oppenheimer”

19- Timothée Chalamet: 9 million for “Wonka”

18- Millie Bobby Brown: 10 million for “Enola Holmes 2”

17- Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling: 12.5 million for “Barbie”

16- Steve Carell: 12.5 million for “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

15- Chris Pine: 13 million for the sequel to “Star Trek”

14- Eddie Murphy: 15 million for “Beverly Hills Cop 4”

13- Jason Momoa: 15 million for “Aquaman 2”

12- Denzel Washington: 20 million for “The Equalizer 3”

11- Ryan Reynolds: 20 million for “Spirited”

10- Joaquin Phoenix: 20 million for “Joker 2”

9- Tom Hardy: 20 million for “Venom 3”

8- Vin Diesel: 20 million for “Fast X”

7- Chris Hemsworth: 20 million for “Extraction 2”

6- Will Ferrell: 20 million for “Spirited”

5- Dwayne Johnson: 22.5 million for “Black Adam”

4- Brad Pitt: 30 million for “Hamilton”

3- Leonardo DiCaprio: 30 million for “Killers of the Flower Moon”

2- Will Smith: 35 million for “Emancipation”

1- Tom Cruise: 100 million for “Top Gun Maverick”

With information from Excelsior