Find out who Nicole Kidman’s children are and what they are like today

The stunning 54-year-old Australian actress, Nicole Kidman, boasts one of the most important and award-winning careers of the last thirty years and is one of the most popular and celebrated female beauty icons in the world. Oscar in 2003 for the interpretation of Virginia Woolf in The Hours, the actress also collected four Golden Globes and a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. She is the mother of four children, the first two adopted when she was married to Tom Cruise and the others conceived with her second husband, singer Keith Urban. Below we will better analyze who the four are and what they do, focusing on the relationship that binds them to their famous mother.

The adopted daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise: Isabella Jane

Michael JaworskiGetty Images

Isabella is the eldest daughter of the couple starring in Stanley Kubrick’s film, Eyes Wide Shut. Born in 1992 and adopted by the two, today Bella is 29 years old and is a jewelry artist and designer. She lives in London and loves her privacy to such an extent that she is very reluctant to post photos of her on social media. More often, however, he posts his works to advertise and sell them on his site, which gives users the opportunity to use his works for the covers of mobile phones, T-shirts and bags. We can consider the black and white video she shared with her followers during the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and England as an exception, in which Bella shows her tension during extra time of the match. Nicole Kidman’s eldest daughter has been married to Max Parker since 2015. The ceremony took place in the City at the Dorchester Hotel and the rite followed for the wedding would be the one expected from Scientology. The girl, in fact, is a member of the organization founded by Ron Hubbard, in which her father Tom holds a top position.

Connor, the second adopted child of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Mike CarlsonGetty Images

Born three years later and adopted by Mr and Mrs Kidman-Cruise, married from 1990 to 2001, he is Connor. He too grew up following in his father’s footsteps in terms of spiritual choice and is currently a Scientolgy member. The boy lives in Florida, where he acts as a deejay and where he practices deep sea fishing, the great passion of the twenty-six year old. It would seem that a few years ago he was about to marry a girl of Italian descent, named Silvia, but then nothing was done about it. Now Connor is said to be engaged to a woman who works within the ‘church’ that Hubbard founded. Like his sister, he is a great lover of privacy and likes to lead a life out of the spotlight as much as possible. She chose to stay closer to her father than Nicole Kidman and the Australian actress, commenting on the decisions of her first two children, said: “I know I would give my life 150% for my children, who are now adults. and able to make their own decisions. They made the choice to join Scientology and, as a mother, my job is to love them ”.

Sunday Rose, Nicole Kidman’s first daughter with Keith Urban

MatrixGetty Images

After the marriage with Tom Cruise, the actress lived a difficult period and that she herself defined “sad and marked by loneliness”. In 2005, however, Nicole Kidman met what would soon become the second great love of her life: singer Keith Urban. The two began dating shortly thereafter and got married in 2006. The couple didn’t get off on quite the right foot due to Urban’s drug addiction problems and Nicole’s still precarious emotional stability. 2008 was the year in which the spouses managed to establish a completely healthy relationship and in that year their first child was born: Sunday Rose, who is now thirteen and looks incredibly like her dad. Little is known about her because her parents have jealously guarded her privacy since she was born and her photos appeared on social media are very rare. Apparently, Sunday is intrigued by the world of film and acting and could soon be a major role for her.

Faith Margaret, the couple’s second child

Kevin MazurGetty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s second daughter is Faith Margaret, born in 2010 from a surrogate pregnancy. Unlike Sunday Rose, she is the copy of her mother: Nicole’s identical blue eyes, same curls and the actress’s characteristic light and delicate skin. On a public occasion it was possible to admire the whole family, when the four showed themselves in connection from the sofa at home during the award ceremony for the Golden Globe 2021. The two similarities jumped evident to the eye. Faith Margaret also seems to nurture a passion for acting and in the near future we may find ourselves witnessing a sort of deja vu seeing her as the protagonist of some film. Both Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret have somehow already broken the ice in the world of cinema. Both, in fact, appeared in Big Little Lies in 2017 and most recently on the HBO TV series, The Undoing, where Nicole Kidman took on the role of the protagonist alongside Hugh Grant.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io