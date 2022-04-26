Find out who will exhibit at the SLEIMPN 2022 congress

SANTO DOMINGO.- The Latin American Society of Inborn Errors of Metabolism and Neonatal Screeningwill carry out international congress SLEIMPN 2022 under the motto of “ Inborn Errors of Metabolism and Neonatal Screening in the OMIC era ”.

Every two years the society holds this important scientific update event with the aim of contributing to the strengthening of the comprehensive approach to these diseases, as well as their early detection.

The great event whose headquarters will be the Dominican Republic, It is aimed at gynecologists, obstetricians, perinatologists, pediatricians, neurologists, neurosurgeons, pulmonologists, pediatric pulmonologists, nutritionists and pediatric endocrinologists.

this congress will have exhibitors from the United States, Spain, Argentina, Costa Rica, Cuba, Chile, Australia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil among them: José Abdenur, Tania Bachega, Doctor of Medicine with a Postgraduate Degree in Endocrinology from the University of São Paulo, Susan Berry, doctor, geneticist and expert in Inborn Errors of Metabolism.

Likewise, Gerard T. Berry doctor, professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and director of the Metabolism Program, Gustavo Borrajo, doctor in biochemistry, director of the Inborn Error Detection program of the Argentine Biochemical Foundation of La Plata-Argentina, Verónica Cornejo , nutritionist, MSc and Carolina Fischinger Moura de Sousa, medical graduate, specialist in medical genetics.

Also, Amy Gaviglio, Certified Genetic Counselor and Specialist in Public Health Genetics and Genomics, Roberto Giugliani, MD, PhD, Full Professor of the Genetics Department of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Antonio González, Pediatrician, MD by the University of Seville.

Patricia Hall, TRICIA HALL, Director, Chemistry and Hematology (Director of the Newborn Screening Laboratory) Georgia Public Health Laboratory, Georgia Department of Public Health, Atlanta, GA, Valerie Hamilton, Nutritionist, MS in Human Nutrition.

Likewise, Tamas Kozicz, professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, Lizbeth López, master’s degree in medical sciences from the Universidad Anáhuac México Norte, María Luz Couce, doctor of medicine and surgery, pediatrician, and Beatriz Marcheco-Teruel, specialist in clinical genetics and director of the Medical Genetics Center.

Other specialists who will participate are: Deborah Marsden, graduate in Medicine and graduate in Surgery in Surgery (MBBS), Dietruch Matern, professor of medical genetics, pediatrics and laboratory medicine and pathology, Eva Morava, professor of medical genetics, Belén Pérez, doctor in biological sciences, Sorala Poloni, doctor in genetics and molecular biology, with a master’s degree in medicine: medical sciences.

Likewise, Carlos Prada, doctor of medicine, associate professor, human genetics, Antonia Ribes, doctor specializing in clinical biochemistry, Pedro Roa, neurologist, professor of neurology at the Universidad Iberoamericana, Manuel Saborio, professor of pediatrics and medical genetics, Florencica Salazar, nutritionist, master in nutrition and food.

Also, Ida Schwartz doctor in clinical genetics, Marshall Summar, doctor, clinical geneticist and academic specialized in the field of genetics and rare diseases, Juliana Thomas, pediatrician with experience in the area of ​​pediatric endocrinology, Marcela Vela, pediatrician, researcher , Veronica Wiley, pediatric biochemist and Raquel Macías, doctor of medicine and surgery.

This congress is sponsored by PTC Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, Sanofi, Clinical Laboratory Reference, Amadita Clinical Laboratory, Mendelics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Bionuclear, PerkinElmer, Labsystems, Innovative Medicine Groups, ARCHIMEDlife, Macrotech, Chromsystems, Mead Johnson Nutrition, JCR Pharmaceuticals and Sieve Life.

The event will take place from May 4 to 7, 2022, at the Punta Cana International Convention Center (ICC) in the city of Punta Cana. The coordination and logistics will be in charge of the company Turenlaces.

For more information and contact at the number 809-565-3500 and/or email [email protected]. For more details about the event go here.