Find out why Katy Perry decided not to participate in the movie “Crossed Stories” | Help | Emma Stone | Viola Davis | nnda nnlt | CHEK

the famous singer Katy Perrywho has also stood out for his participation in important films, surprised his thousands of fans when they found out that the pop and seventh art star said ‘No’ to the movie “Crossed Stories” during 2011. This was a information that few knew.

MORE INFORMATION: Katy Perry covers The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love”

It should be noted that “Crossing stories” is a very famous movie that was released in 2011. tate taylor was in charge of directing the film where you can see the performances of Emma Stone, Viola Davis, octavia spencer Y Bryce DallasHoward.

One of the main characteristics ofCrossing stories” is that it was set in the 60s, which makes this production striking because of the places it shows, added to its good plot.

MORE INFORMATION: The worst moments of the singers on stage

“The Help” was released in 2011 (Photo: Dreamworks)

“Crossing stories” recounts the life of Eugenia Phelan, character played by Emma Stone. Eugenia is a 23-year-old girl who returns home to Mississippi (United States) after graduating from college.

One of her big dreams is to become a great writer, although her mother only wants her daughter to get married as soon as possible.

Katy perry who has been part of the cast of films such as “Part of me”, “The Smurfs” and “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” was also chosen to work on this film but her decision surprised the producers.

Katy Perry is a pop singer (Photo: Katy Perry / Instagram)

WHY KATY PERRY REJECTED A ROLE IN THE MOVIE “CROSS STORIES”

The movie “Crossing stories” is a success in StarPlus even though it was released many years ago.

in this film Katy perry she was chosen to work alongside a large cast of actors; However, the singer also rejected this interesting proposal because her schedule could not be adjusted to the film’s recording schedule, according to sensacine.

The portal adds that at that time the singer was in the middle of recording her second album “Teenage Dream”.

MORE INFORMATION: Katy Perry celebrates her daughter Daisy’s first birthday with a message on social media

Scene from the famous movie “Cross Stories” (Photo: Dreamworks)

WHAT DID KATY PERRY SAY ABOUT THIS?

In an interview Katy Perry talked about the opportunity he missed to participate in the movie “The Help”. This was indicated by the Vulture portal.

“I was upset about that, I knew it was going to be a big movie. It’s not that I need to do drama first, but I do want to do something that makes a strong impression.”, he sentenced.