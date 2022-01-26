find the 10 Lire this year and you are rich [FOTO]

The Italian lira still enjoys great consideration for numismatics enthusiasts, having constituted the monetary currency for almost 2 centuries of history, having been “born” several decades before the unification of the country and, after having undergone numerous changes due to as many political changes and economic, was declared “out of order” starting from 1 March 2002, when it made way for the euro.

Lasting emissions

A concrete example is the 10 lire issue, born under the Kingdom of Sardinia and officially adopted also by the Kingdom of Italy, and also maintained by the Italian Republic from the second post-war period up to 2001.

Rare coins: find the 10 Lire of this year and you are rich [FOTO]

Such a long-lasting and widespread issue represents a real gold mine, starting from the oldest but also the most recent issues.

The 10 lire of the republican era was represented by two versions, commonly known as Olive tree And Ear: the second is certainly the most widespread and well-known, still relatively easy to find today in old furniture, while the Olivo had a much shorter life, having been made from 1946, the year of proclamation of the Republic, until 1950.

La Olivo, also known as Pegaso, like most of the monetary issues of the time is made in Italma, an alloy based on aluminum, and is particularly sought after by collectors, especially as regards the 1947 specimens, practically impossible to find due to a very limited edition, equal to 12,000 specimens, a factor that has contributed to making these particular specimens highly sought after by enthusiasts from all over the world.

If a 1950 olive tree reaches a maximum value of 40-50 euros if in conditions Brilliant Uncirculated, one of 1947 perfectly preserved exceeds 4000 euros, a value that is halved for coins “only” in excellent condition. Also interesting are the examples of 1946, made in just over 100,000 copies, which do not reach the aforementioned figures but can still earn from 100 euros up to 700.