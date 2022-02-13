Find the differences – Formula 1

Three presentations were enough to avoid the risk called ‘approval‘which had now reached the end of the competitive life of the previous generation of F1 single-seaters. 2022 heralded great aesthetic and design innovations, confirmed by the Haas, Aston Martin and McLaren unveils, a list in which Red Bull should not be included because the RB18 presented last Wednesday was simply a show car repainted in honor of the sponsors, in especially the new main Oracle partner.

The conceptual differences between the VF22, the AMR22 and the MCL36 are visible at a glance and mainly concern the ways in which Haas, Aston Martin and McLaren have revisited the collocation of cooling systems and systems compared to 2021, a process that has had visible consequences in terms of overall dimensions and body shapes as regards the bellies and the bonnet. First of all, the first part of the sides instead of being able to be dedicated from the beginning to the cooling system is now ‘devolved’ to the venturi channels which, thanks to the ground effect, produce according to an estimate at least 50% of the aerodynamic load developed by the 2022 single-seaters. more, in terms of wheelbase the 2022 cars will be shorter than their previous ‘sisters’ (the regulation provides that the wheelbase must be between 3460 and 3600 mm) and this very simply reduced the space in which to place the radiators and the cooling system.

Therefore, the designers had to look for the compromise ideal for combining the ‘poles’ mentioned above with the attempt not to lose the speed with which the air flows are directed towards the rear end and the diffuser. By now all F1 cars in 2021 had bellies and sides tilted in a vertiginous way to channel the airflow towards the rear at the highest possible speed thanks to these aerodynamic ‘slides’ also created through a sort of inverted ‘s’ that went to direct the air flow under the ‘mouths’ of the sidepods. Haas has tried to maintain a downward ‘ramp’, even if it is not comparable to that of the 2021 VF-21.

Aston Martin has tried to combine all the needs listed so far by directly lifting the entire cooling systemincluding radiators, but this led to the obligation to keep the body very wide up practically to the rear wing without following the ‘drop’ shape we were used to when observing the cars from above, a prerogative instead maintained by the Haas VF-22 .

There McLarenInstead, he followed another path, drawing inspiration from the Alpine A521 by placing some parts of the radiators in the area of ​​the bonnet behind the air-box / roll bar, a choice that allowed James Key to obtain a narrowing of the bellies all the same. towards the wing very similar to the ‘Coca-Cola bottle’ that used to characterize the rear area of ​​F1 cars.