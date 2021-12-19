If you are ready for a new game, solve this test and find the different pants. You are super smart if you can find the solution

Today we bring you a new fun visual test that you will have to solve in a short time. This has become a challenge viral on the web and that has been shared by thousands of users. With this test you can try to measure your attention and concentration skills.

The best, in fact, manage to solve the test in no time. If you want to test yourself, find the different pants and solve the test. If you want to raise the bar a little more, you can propose the challenge to your friends and measure who is the fastest among you.

Find the different pants, solve the test and challenge your friends

THE visual tests they are very useful for understanding one’s attention and concentration skills. You can try to test yourself by testing your skills with this test: find the different pants in the picture up. To win the challenge you will have to find the different pants in yourself 9 seconds. Do you think you can do it?

READ ALSO -> PUZZLE: WHO GOES LAST? EVEN THE MOST EXPERTS ARE WRONG

We decided to make today’s test a little more difficult by setting a time limit for its solution. Does 9 seconds seem short to you? There are those who can solve this test in less time and find different pants after a quick glance. Try it too and challenge your friends.

In the image there are 72 pants green in color exactly identical to each other, except one. In the image, in fact, there is a pant that is different from all the others, but it’s really hard to find. The color of the trousers makes it difficult to test, causing aoptical illusion that leads you astray.

So try not to get confused and keep your attention. But you’ll have to do it quickly, because you only have 9 seconds. It’s really hard to be able to make this challenge easier, but we can try to give you a clue: don’t focus on color, but on design of the trousers. Not all, in fact, have an identical style.

You have probably started the test and, now, the famous 9 seconds that mark the end of the test. Were you able to solve it, did you throw in the towel or did you run out of time? Below we show you the solution of the test:

READ ALSO -> TEST: FIND OUT HOW RELATED YOU ARE WITH YOUR COMPANION

As we already said in our tip, you didn’t need to pay attention to color. All the shorts, in fact, are green, but there is one very different from the others: that’s it circled in red. This shorts it has no laces.