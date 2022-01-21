find the dragonflies among the butterflies, very few succeed

Find the dragonflies among the butterflies. A complex visual test. Challenge yourself, with the right concentration you might be able to solve it!

We offer you a brand new visual test which has already conquered many users on the web. Concentration must never be lacking when dealing with this type of test! These are always misleading photos, images or illustrations. Specially designed to confuse you and put your skills to the test, they’ll give you a hard time, therefore, pay attention to the details!

What is the challenge? You will be shown an image depicting many butterflies. You will have to find some dragonflies camouflaged well inside. Don’t underestimate it and work hard. Of course, it’s a simple pastime, so you don’t have to take the game too seriously, but be aware that in addition to entertaining you, it will be useful for training your mind, your visual skills and intuition.

Test finds dragonflies among the many butterflies

Look carefully at the image, against the blue background many colorful butterflies in shades of orange stand out. You will need to spot some dragonflies that are hiding among them. Can you see them? It is not at all simple. You will only have 10 seconds, a very ridiculous time. As soon as you have cleared your mind of all the anxieties and thoughts that grip you, test your skills.

Winning is not a matter of life or death. Sure a good win makes the difference, but these tests are designed primarily to relax and regain energy. Playing will give you a new boost, so take a moment for yourself. You may also involve some close friends or family members, fun and laughter will be guaranteed! Stopwatch in hand and go to time.

Have you found the dragonflies? If you have not succeeded, we ask you to try again scrolling up again to observe the image. This time we give you a clue: there are 2 dragonflies. Pay no attention to the time, we want you to find the solution for yourself. If you will not be able to do this either, continue to train with other tests.

Here is the solution: