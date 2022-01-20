find the hot air balloon among the jellyfish, you definitely can’t

Find a hidden hot air balloon among tons of jellyfish. A difficult to solve visual test that puts your skills to the test.

We offer you a brand new test that immediately went viral on the net. Many users have grappled with this challenge that should not be underestimated at all. You may fail miserably because it tests your visual and logic skills. Your intuition must be infallible! Only with the right concentration can you have any chance of solving it.

Let’s see better what it is. You are asked to carefully observe the image which depicts many brightly colored jellyfish. Immersed in this sea of ​​jellyfish hides a hot air balloon. Will you be able to spot it? You will have to pay close attention to details because unlike personality or psychological tests, this kind of evidence featuring images, photos or paintings they are made on purpose to confuse your ideas and above all your sight.

Test finds the hot air balloon among the jellyfish

Before starting the test, take a stopwatch, to take into account the time you will have available. You will have to solve the challenge in just 5 seconds. Time is short, which is why approach the challenge with all the calm and tranquility possible. It is a simple pastime with the sole purpose of entertaining you a little.

Relax and use these moments to recharge and welcome all the positive energies that will give you the right sprint to live everyday life in the best way. A little tip … don’t just play individually, to make the challenge more exciting you could involve friends and family.

You are ready? Start the stopwatch and identify, as quickly as possible, the balloon hidden among the colored jellyfish. If you have failed to pass the test, do not despair. You will have other opportunities to test yourself, in the meantime train continuously to have more and more chances of victory.

Here is the solution: