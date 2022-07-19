find the love of your life

Chris Evans confessed what his new goal is: to find the love of his life

Chris Evans he is looking for the love of his life, and has no shame in shouting it from the rooftops. In the middle of the film’s promotion tour the gray manwhere he shares a cast with Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling, the actor confessed that he is interested in finding a life partner and that he has been focused on that goal.

In an interview with Shondaland, the star ended up between a rock and a hard place when he was asked to say something he was focused on. “Did you know? Let’s do it,” he said gaining momentum. “We’re going to do it… I’m going to give you a good answer,” he added as his co-worker, De Armas, encouraged him. “ The answer would be that maybe I’m totally focused on finding a partner, you know, someone I want to live with. I love and love what I do, it’s great, I give myself completely to it, but even this industry is full of doubts, hesitations and moments where you have to constantly recalibrate the path, ”he expressed.

In the middle of his analysis, the actor recognized that beyond professional enjoyment, he is looking for someone with whom to experience day to day. “In terms of trying to find something that you really throw yourself into, maybe it’s about searching and finding someone you want to spend your life with,” the actor said. Captain America. “So maybe that’s it.”

Evans separated in 2018 from the comedian Jenny Slate, with whom he dated for two years, and since then no stable partner has been known. Previously, he had dated Jessica Biel, Minka Kelly, and Dianna Agron.

For now, the star only shares her days with Dodger, her dog, whom she decided to adopt during the filming of an exceptional gift (gifted). “Dodger is a grown dog. It wasn’t the story I had in mind, but it ended up being the best decision of my life. I just think a lot of adult dogs get overlooked and that’s a shame.”

Continue reading the story

Dodger came into his life when the actor wondered if the animals that were included for the filming of an exceptional gift they were part of the cast or if they were dogs for adoption. “One of the last scenes we did was in a kennel. I dumbly walked in and thought, ‘Are these acting dogs or are these real dogs up for adoption?’”

Dodger and Chris Evans are best friends

Walking through the corridors of the set, he saw the dog and in that moment there was an inexplicable connection, and his heart told him that he should adopt him. “I caught him and he is such a good dog. They aged him about a year, but he acts like a puppy, he has the same energy, he is a sweetheart and a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves children, he is full of love,” he stated.

Not long ago, as part of Dog Day, Evans shared with all his followers an emotional video of the day his friend arrived at his house. It shows how their first meeting was and the click they made from the beginning. “I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the moment I saw him I knew he was coming home with me.”wrote the Hollywood star, in the description of the video in which the puppy is seen wagging his tail as soon as he sees his next owner.

His relationship with Shakira

Shakira and Chris Evans are the new shippeo after the separation of the singer and her partner

After separating from Piqué, Shakira began to follow the actor on social networks and caused a stir among the fans, who although they already linked her with Henry Cavill, they made a space for the actor of Captain America between your wishes.

Days ago, during the premiere of the film Lightyear a reporter asked him if he knew the Barranquilla woman personally: “Shakira started following you on Instagram and everyone on the internet went crazy. Have you met her yet?” the woman asked. On her part, the producer was also totally comfortable and willing to talk about her: He explained that he still does not have the pleasure of meeting her personally, but that he is undoubtedly a big fan of her and her work.