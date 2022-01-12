Business

find the only cup without a snack, impossible!

Zach Shipman
A visual test that requires all possible concentration. Look at the illustration and find the cup without the snack. It is very difficult!

Test: find the cup without a snack, impossible!
Test yourself with this test and try to find the empty cup among all those pictured

“The Dudolf” strikes again! The famous Hungarian designer challenges web users to find a particular element within one of his illustration that has as its theme a snack among some species of animals. The object to be researched is a cup. Among all those depicted there is an empty cup.

A visual test spread in a short time on Instagram. This time Dudolf drew a rabbit, a fox, a bird and a bear who are having a snack. In the cartoon there are various cups full of hot, tasty and full of delicacies drinks. Test your visual skills and pay close attention to detail. Come on, start the test with determination and try to win!

Test finds the only cup without a snack, impossible!

Test: find the cup without a snack, impossible!
Among all the cups there is an empty cup. Can you spot it?

For this test the time available is very little, only 10 seconds. Such a short time requires a lot of concentration. Don’t get distracted by anything and leave the thoughts out of this moment that you took for yourself. Relax and know that although difficult tests like this one, they are ideal for unplugging and having fun. Ready to start the challenge?

Look at the illustration and spot the one cup that doesn’t have any kind of inside drink or treat. It is not a simple challenge. You need a stopwatch to take the time and to make the test even more interesting try to do it with your family or close friends you have. Without wasting any more precious minutes, start the stopwatch and test your visual skills. Were you able to find the cup? If it weren’t so, below we will reveal the solution to you:

Test: find the cup without a snack, impossible!
Here is the solution, the empty cup is at the bottom left

