Find the word NENE in seconds: 98% couldn’t claim victory in this visual puzzle

A visual riddle, is once again the protagonist of one of the virals of the new day. This entertaining game that challenges the power of observation of people, is filling the patience of thousands of them.

what is this about visual puzzle? In the image shown below you can see dozens of words “BABY” in blue on a light background with a surprise between them. A different word is infiltrated between them. To find it, Internet users will have to use their visual skills.

Although it may seem easy, this visual challenge It demands a sharp eye as you have to find the exact location of the word ‘NENE’ in the shortest possible time. To locate it they will only have a maximum of 5 seconds. For those who are launched to solve the visual challenge, we leave you with a recommendation. As advice we can say that you have to observe the whole image, concentrated and without any distractions. At first it may appear to be very simple, but the reality is that it is very complicated to notice at first glance and in the short term.

We remember that this visual puzzle that went viral on the networks helped several Internet users to work on their observation skills. Those who are encouraged to meet this goal in the shortest possible time are part of a minority of agile minds.

Visual puzzle. Source: Cool.Guru

Still couldn’t figure it out? It is recommended not to despair if you need more time. It is a game and there is always a second chance. The next clue we will give Internet users is to take their eyes to the center of the illustration.

If you reached this point in the note, it is because you surely belong to the 90% of Internet users who failed in all their attempts. As stated at the beginning, this visual challenge of the word ‘NENE’ requires patience and a sharp eye. Next, we leave you the solution of the viral challenge.