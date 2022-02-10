The history of the Italian lira is, from a “monetary” point of view, extremely varied and interesting, with many issues that have become iconic such as the 1000 lire Montessori, and many other examples that are still immediately recognizable.

Most of the monetary “cuts” of republican Italy, ie those made starting from 1946, were made from scratch compared to the previous ones: through a decree of 1946 in fact the mint began to produce new models of 1, 2, 5 and 10 lire coins, while from the 1950s the 50 and 100 lire coins also appeared.

“New” lire

The 200 lire came much “later” in this sense, given that it is an issue that saw the light in 1977, in a particularly difficult historical context for the lira which in that period had to face decidedly inflation important.

This issue was minted until 2001, shortly before the disposal of the lira, and represents a sort of anomaly in the history of the lira: numerous commemorative issues but which do not represent a rarity compared to the 2 commemorative euro, for example.

Find these 200 Lire immediately and become rich: PHOTOS

In fact, the most interesting are not the commemorative ones, but those of trialmade in a small number of copies and some famous minting errors.

The 200 lire with the inscription trial it is identical to any other 200 lire created subsequently, except for the writing Trial located on the right side of the side with the nominal value.

This is the most profitable 200 lire in the sale phase, which can earn from 100, for a coin in good condition, to 500 for one in excellent condition, up to over 800 for a coin. Brilliant Uncirculated.

The other two rarer specimens are represented by minting errors, known as Crescent moondue to a “smudge” present under the neck of the portrait, e Bald head for the absence of hair on the head of the woman portrayed.

Crescent moon it is worth from 50 to 100 euros depending on the storage conditions, Bald head from 90 (if it is without the engraver’s signature) to 160 (if with the signature).