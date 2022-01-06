The 5 euro banknote has quickly become one of the most used of the single European currency since 2002, the year in which the euro began to take the place of the European currencies used in the old continent. It represents the “minor” paper format of the euro and therefore one of the most recognizable.

Development and evolution

The European banknotes were developed in two series, the first from 2002 until 2013, and the second from 2013 onwards. The 5 euro also in size is the smallest of the entire lot and has a color composed of different variants of gray, while the design was created by the designer Robert Kalina in the mid-90s for all paper formats of the euro.

In 2013 it was this format that “introduced” the second series, called Europe across the continent, second series that significantly changes the design while not distorting it, making several changes from the point of view of safety, so as to complicate life for counterfeiters.

Find this 5 euro banknote now: that’s how much it’s worth

Although it is a very common banknote, some specimens can be very interesting from a collector’s point of view: as with all banknotes, the 5 euro also has a serial number that indicates the degree of rarity of a specimen. An example is given by consecutive serial numbers, such as 12345678, or those with only 2 digits (212121212), or even better if all the same.

Banknotes are extremely rare Specimen, that is, those that are not intended for common use but developed in limited numbers for the president of the European National Bank or for important political figures. A 5 euro Specimen is worth from 700 euro up to 1500 euro, depending on the conditions.

Even rarer, because it consists of a practically unique example, it appears to be the 5 euro banknote which has an alphanumeric code at the top left of the banknote P010B1, intended for the Governor of the European Central Bank.

This is worth up to 3000 euros if in perfect condition.