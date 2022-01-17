Paper money, a terminology that identifies economic instruments developed on paper such as banknotes, represent in a “physical” and tangible way the economic strength of a person, a company but also of a country in a general sense.

Banknotes began to spread much later than coins due to a matter related to their composition, not being made of metal they tend to deteriorate with use and with the passage of time, but especially when the production process has allowed a spread. capillary, approximately from the 18th century onwards.

Euro banknotes

The euro is a very young currency compared to the dollar and the pound, having in fact entered into circulation in the early years of the 21st century but has already undergone several changes over the last twenty years. In fact, the European currency has “changed its appearance” once, starting from 2013, when the first series of banknotes was replaced by Europe series, the one currently most used.

Find this inscription on the 10 euro banknote and get rich

The aesthetic changes have also improved the security systems to prevent and limit counterfeiting of banknotes, a phenomenon as old as it is difficult to completely eradicate.

The 10 euro represents one of the most recognizable and used denominations ever both in Italy and the rest of Europe, where this banknote is used by over 300 million people: the issue in question is recognizable by the pink color that has been maintained. also in the second series.

As with all other banknotes, the 10 euro can also be worth much more than the face value, for example if it has a particular serial number as continuous numbers (123456789) or made up of a few numbers.

The rarest and most “precious” of the 10 euros is certainly the one with the inscription Specimen on both surfaces: this example indicates a test banknote intended primarily for the European Central Bank. The value can be very high, from 750 to 1500 euros, depending on the conditions.